WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/16/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Battle Autumn tour on October 16 from Niigata/Aore Nagaoka. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results are found below. – Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. – CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro...
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
Kyle O’Reilly Discusses How He Developed His In Ring Style: “My Style Is Catered To A Company Like All Elite Wrestling”
Kyle O’Reilly believes his in ring style is perfect for AEW. Kyle O’Reilly’s arsenal of moves comes from a long history of wrestling, with a particular penitent for martial arts related moves. He uses a combination of kickboxing and intense grappling exchanges. While speaking to Beyond Type...
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
New Anthem Sports & IMPACT Wrestling Executive Hypes Joe Doering Merchandise
Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s new VP of Marketing, Lou D’Angeli, posted a picture of himself with a new Joe Doering t-shirt, and hypes the collection of shirts supporting Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. Lou was confirmed last month to be hired on full time as...
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
NXT Level Up Results (10/14)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the the full results below. – Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. – Myles...
AEW Rampage Viewership For 10/14 Rises, Key Demo Also Sees Increase
Viewership numbers for the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage have been revealed. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Friday’s episode drew 458,000 viewers. This is up from the October 7 episode which was watched by 404,000. Furthermore, the 18-49 demographic also saw an increase from 0.13 to 0.17. It finished 9th on the day among cable originals.
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
Bobby Fish Was Recently Backstage At NXT Event
It looks like Bobby Fish could find his way back to WWE after all. Bobby Fish left AEW a short time ago upon his contract with the promotion expiring and while he has competed in IMPACT, the reactions he has received have been mocked by many fans due to the fact he has got little to no reactions in the promotion.
Saraya Reveals Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and has gotten physical in segments with Britt Baker two weeks ago. Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Saraya was asked who she would like to work with in AEW. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but...
Rocky Romero, Shingo Takagi, Christopher Daniels, And More Set For 10/22/22 NJPW STRONG
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the card for the October 22 episode of NJPW STRONG. Saturday’s show will continue the presentation of the Autumn Action series. Rocky Romero will take on Shingo Takagi, and Christopher Daniels will battle Yuya Uemura. Elsewhere on the show, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson will face Greg Sharpe and Jakob Austin Young.
Greektown Wrestling Powerbomb Symphony Results (10/15/22)
Greektown Wrestling held its Powerbomb Symphony event on October 15 from Eastminster United Church in Toronto, ON. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results below. – Jock Leaves Greektown If He Loses: Jock Samson def. Son of Jason. – The Mane Event def. Halal Beefcake.
Big Six Man Tag Team Match Added To Crown Jewel
Crown Jewel has a six-man battle on their hands. Next month, WWE Crown Jewel goes down on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. As we know, Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles against Logan Paul. But, a new match has been made. Last week, The OC, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their return alongside AJ Styles as they brawled with Judgement Day. Tonight on RAW, we got a promo battle between each team, with Finn Balor challenging the OC to a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel. Of course, AJ Styles accepted and the match is now official.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Two more names have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA will face in a quarterfinal bout on October 30.
AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Results (10/15/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 night two event on October 15 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on Highspots. Full results for the event can be found below. – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarter Final: Gnarls Garvin def. Hakim...
KOBK Die Young Results (10/15/22): Billie Starkz, More Appear
KOBK (Kill Or Be Killed) held their Die Young event from the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 15, 2022. The event was taped and is set to air on IWTV on October 19, 2022. You can read the full results for the show below. Gary Jay defeated Anakin...
Rosa Mendes Would Only Return To WWE In A Royal Rumble For Charity
Rosa Mendes names the terms to which she would return to the ring for WWE. Rosa has now said in a recent interview with Ring The Belle that she would return for the Royal Rumble Match as long as her paycheck went to charity. “Okay, so I said that I...
