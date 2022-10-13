Crown Jewel has a six-man battle on their hands. Next month, WWE Crown Jewel goes down on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. As we know, Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles against Logan Paul. But, a new match has been made. Last week, The OC, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their return alongside AJ Styles as they brawled with Judgement Day. Tonight on RAW, we got a promo battle between each team, with Finn Balor challenging the OC to a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel. Of course, AJ Styles accepted and the match is now official.

8 HOURS AGO