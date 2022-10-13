PORTAGE, Wis. — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, a Latinx-owned-and-operated Columbia County electrical company hopes to hire more diverse applicants. During regular business hours, the phone rings every few minutes inside Veeter Bros. Electric. Operations Manager Ricardo Prado picks up as often as he can and tries his hardest to schedule his customers.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO