Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews13.com
Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
APPLETON, Wis. — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” marks the beginning of the 20th anniversary season at Fox Cities PAC. The 50th anniversary tour of the show runs in Appleton, Wis. from Oct. 18 - 23. “We are thrilled to...
mynews13.com
Half-Mexican master electrician teaches trade, encourages representation
PORTAGE, Wis. — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, a Latinx-owned-and-operated Columbia County electrical company hopes to hire more diverse applicants. During regular business hours, the phone rings every few minutes inside Veeter Bros. Electric. Operations Manager Ricardo Prado picks up as often as he can and tries his hardest to schedule his customers.
Comments / 0