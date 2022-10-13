ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

How one animal rescue group is providing care for thousands of dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian

By Renee Duff,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian's horrendous path of destruction through southwestern Florida at the end of September displaced many families from their beloved pets. In the hurricane's aftermath, one Florida-based animal rescue facility is on a mission to provide shelter, food and medical care to as many furry friends as possible.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, located in Loxahatchee, Florida, just northwest of West Palm Beach, was founded in 2008 by Laurie Simmons. Since then, it has become the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States, "committed to rescuing, nurturing and adopting dogs into loving homes," according to its Twitter page.

In an exclusive interview on AccuWeather Prime, AccuWeather Senior TV Broadcast Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso spoke with Simmons about the rescue shelter's response to the influx of surrendered pets from Ian survivors who have lost nearly everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IaZk_0iXuhTJW00

"Big Dog Ranch has always been one of the first responders for hurricane situations, and we're trying to help as many displaced pets as possible," Simmons said as she held a small dog named Winston who was surrendered to the shelter by a family fleeing from the path of Ian.

In the weeks following Ian’s landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28 in southwestern Florida, Big Dog Ranch Rescue has been on the frontlines of the disaster zones of the hardest-hit areas of the Sunshine State.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"What we've seen over on the west coast of Florida is so many dogs displaced because their homes were flooded, people have nothing to go back to," Simmons said. She added that finding shelter is even harder in the wake of natural disasters when you own a pet, especially large breed dogs, as not all shelter facilities that evacuees stay at allow animals.

Simmons and her dedicated team have been transporting dog food, water, beds and other pet supplies via large buses to animal shelters and humane societies in the areas wallopped the hardest by Ian. Supplies are also being sent to emergency shelters where pets are welcome in order to assist owners in taking care of the basic necessities of their dogs.

"It is a huge undertaking and we're very, very thankful for people that have donated to our hurricane missions because that's what enables us to do this work. It's expensive to put the bus on the road, buy supplies, get them over there, bring all these dogs back, treat them medically, care for them daily until they find that perfect family that comes to adopt them," Simmons said.

Due to the volume of animals in shelters in the hard-hit zones, Big Dog Ranch Rescue is also transporting dogs back to its main facility in Loxahatchee. Some individuals are sheltering their animals at the ranch for only a month or so until they can find more stable housing, according to Simmons.

During non-storm situations, the rescue organization saves dogs from more than 150 overcrowded kill shelters throughout Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and even as far west as Texas. Once in the facility, dogs are spayed or neutered and given medical treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQFls_0iXuhTJW00

"We get them healthy and ready for a loving home," Simmons said.

The organization has just purchased a second, 100-acre facility in the town of Shorter, Alabama, located about 23 miles east of Montgomery, to expand its reach and provide more life-saving services to animals.

People are surrendering animals at an all-time high not just because of natural disasters but also because of rising costs, according to Simmons.

Those looking to assist with Big Dog Ranch Rescue's mission can make financial or supply donations at bdrr.org.

Simmons noted that adopting a dog, as opposed to buying from a pet store or breeder, is another way to help.

"Giving one a home gives us the space to go save another," Simmons said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 18

Alice Izquierdo
2d ago

Thank you for caring about the animals I just can’t understand how people could abandon their animals they are members of the family too and more precious than The material things that can be replaced

Reply(1)
7
Guest
2d ago

Maybe people have to now live with friends or Relitives. Not to many renters places or family want your dog.

Reply
3
Karen Bonfiglio
2d ago

God Bless your loving souls a zillion times over! ❤️🐶❤️🙏🙏🙏 Thank you thank you thank you!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Casey DeSantis is ‘shaking the trees’ for donations to Hurricane Ian fund

First Lady Casey DeSantis is highlighting the generosity of Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while saying more must be done still. DeSantis visited a Harley Davidson dealership in Jacksonville where she spotlighted the Florida Disaster Fund, a vital resource for those who suffered loss during Hurricane Ian. Despite...
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Florida citrus growers left reeling from Hurricane Ian’s devastation

Some growers say this could be the final straw for some farmers, who had just gotten back to normal after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Hurricane Ian disrupted the lives of many millions across the United States and Cuba during its rampage through the Atlantic last month. The path of destruction left behind by the deadly hurricane included everything from homes to tobacco farms in Cuba to citrus farms in Florida. The results have been devastating.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Small plane lands on roof of Florida home

A small plane appeared to land on the roof of a home in South Florida on Monday. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or if there were any reportedly injuries or fatalities. Video from WSVN showed several first responders and rescue crews at the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
103GBF

Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean

Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Over-the-counter hearing aids now available in stores

TAMPA, Fla. — It could be a game changer for millions of Americans who suffer from hearing loss. Starting today, hearing aids will be sold over the counter (OTC). In Florida, it's estimated that more than 800,000 individuals are hard of hearing. Almost half of them live right here in the Tampa Bay area. And making hearing aids more accessible and affordable can really make a big difference in the quality of life for so many people.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

82K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy