Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha bizarrely 'suffers ankle ligament injury after saving a penalty from team-mate Kristoffer Ajer in TRAINING'... with the shot-stopper set to be sidelined for 'weeks'

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has suffered ankle ligament damage after saving a penalty from team-mate Kristoffer Ajer in training, according to reports.

Strakosha joined the Bees on a free transfer in July after being released by Lazio at the end of his contract the previous month.

He is yet to play a minute for Thomas Frank's side in the Premier League due to finding himself behind David Raya in the pecking order, but he did make his debut in the Carabao Cup against Colchester United in August.

Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has picked up an ankle injury in training
He suffered the injury after saving a penalty from his team-mate Kristoffer Ajer

Having been consistently overlooked since that game, he will now have a further wait for his next opportunity as he is expected to be sidelined for 'weeks' after picking up his injury in bizarre fashion, as reported by The Athletic.

The 27-year-old has not made the squad for Brentford's last two matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle, and it remains to be seen whether he will return before the domestic season pauses for the World Cup next month.

Strakosha's setback is a blow for a player that featured over 200 times for Lazio during his time in Italy.

He won the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup twice each with the club, and established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for several seasons under Simone Inzaghi at the Stadio Olimpico.

Thomas Frank is expected to be without Strakosha for 'weeks' following his injury setback

He started last season on the bench when Maurizio Sarri took over from Inzaghi, with Pepe Reina given the nod ahead of him, but Strakosha won his place back in December and went on to be an ever-present in goal in the second half of the campaign.

He may have had hopes of taking the gloves off Raya at Brentford at some point, especially after the Spanish goalkeeper had a difficult game at Newcastle on Saturday as Brentford slipped to a 5-1 defeat.

However, the 21-cap Albanian international has now been ruled out of action, leaving Raya as the clear first-choice option for Frank, with England Under-19 prospect Matthew Cox expected to step into the matchday squad as his understudy.

