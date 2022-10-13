Stephens City UMC will host their sixth Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 PM. A huge turnout is expected for the Trunk-or-Treat to be held at 5291 Main Street (back parking lot); Costume Parade scheduled for 5 PM. The event will include 15 decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins. Newtown Heritage Festival and Toys for Tots will also have representative booths for distributing candy. Volunteers will direct traffic to guide vehicle flow to the back parking lot and also have a designated walking area away from traffic for children and parents moving around the parking lot.

