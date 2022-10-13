ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoncitybook.com

Champagne and Caviar Dreams: Luxurious Spread Awaits Diners at Symphony Fundraiser

THE CHAMPAGNE AND caviar were flowing as 20 chefs participated in the first annual La Nuit Du Caviar event benefitting The Houston Symphony League. Three-hundred guests were greeted with freezer martinis from chef David Skinner of Kemah’s star restaurant Eculent, then sampled bites from top chefs. Each creation included the night’s ingredient du jour: caviar. The creations ranged from Phat Eatery’s shrimp dumpling — topped with a healthy scoop of caviar — to vanilla ice cream mixed with caramel syrup and caviar from Uptown hotspot Turner’s.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy