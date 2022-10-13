THE CHAMPAGNE AND caviar were flowing as 20 chefs participated in the first annual La Nuit Du Caviar event benefitting The Houston Symphony League. Three-hundred guests were greeted with freezer martinis from chef David Skinner of Kemah’s star restaurant Eculent, then sampled bites from top chefs. Each creation included the night’s ingredient du jour: caviar. The creations ranged from Phat Eatery’s shrimp dumpling — topped with a healthy scoop of caviar — to vanilla ice cream mixed with caramel syrup and caviar from Uptown hotspot Turner’s.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO