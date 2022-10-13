ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling new details in Stockton serial killer case as potential victim comes forward with terrifying story of encounter

A POTENTIAL new Stockton serial killer victim has come forward claiming he narrowly escaped death when a gunman dressed all in black began shooting at them.

The killer has already been linked to the murders of five men, all aged between 21 and 54, who were shot to death in the Californian city between July and September this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxzUC_0iXubRuA00
The Stockton Police shared a surveillance photo of the wanted suspect Credit: Stockton Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlq1R_0iXubRuA00
Stockton Police is offering a $125,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the mysterious killer Credit: abc10

Cops have also linked a killing in Oakland - 70 miles away - that happened in April 2021 to the mysterious killings.

A seventh victim, Natasha LaTour, was seriously injured but survived her shooting.

Now a potential eighth victim has emerged claiming they too were almost murdered by the serial killer.

The Oakland man, who asked for his identity to be kept private, told ABC News that he had been driving to have dinner at his friends house on the evening of March 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAcAg_0iXubRuA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQ1zB_0iXubRuA00

But when he pulled into their driveway, he saw someone staring at him.

The man, he noticed, was dressed all in black, with a ski mask on and gloves.

Then "they started to raise a gun."

"As soon as they started to raise a gun, I was pretty much parked with my car all the way off. I had to duck, and when I ducked, the first bullet went through my headrest," the potential victim said.

The man said he immediately threw his car into reverse, causing it to crash into a parked car and a wall.

Between 12 and 15 shots were fired at him before he was able to get out of his vehicle, which was heavily damaged by the gunfire by the time he made his way out, the outlet reported.

"I eventually made my way out of the passenger side and jumped through some fences and hid in a laundry mat," he said.

The Oakland man admitted he doesn't understand why he was shot at because he has no enemies.

"This doesn't make sense. It's like somebody with gloves and a ski mask is shooting at a random person that they don't know. I don't know them. They don't know me,' he said.

The police reportedly told him that they recovered the weapon used to shoot at him, but they didn't say where it was found.

Now investigators believe that the attack could be linked with the Stockton murders.

Stockton Police have confirmed they are hoping to speak to the victim.

The other surviving Stockton victim, LaTour, revealed an eerily similar experience, where she says a gunman began shooting at her without saying a word.

She told 209 Times that she was shot almost 10 times by a masked mysterious man on April 16.

LaTour reportedly heard footsteps outside of her tent before she peeked out and the person started shooting without saying a word.

"I just saw flashes. I was really hoping his aim would be off."

LaTour reportedly charged at the suspect and fought back.

She then crawled to a street in hopes that a passing driver, or anyone nearby, would see her, the publication said.

A private investigator told The Sun that the Stockton serial killer, who California authorities are still searching for, has alarming similarities in his tactics to a serial killer from the 1930s known as 'Mad Butcher.'

Stockton Police is offering a $125,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the mysterious killer.

"If you have any info, please call 209-937-8167," the agency said on Twitter last week.

