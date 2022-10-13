Read full article on original website
Horry County Schools staffing and library material update
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the current policy on the selection and reconsideration of library materials as well as the future of a full-time virtual program. The board discussed these two major topics during a meeting Monday evening. School leaders want to update the […]
CCU board of trustees approves 4 new degree programs
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved four new four-year degree programs during its fall meeting on Oct. 14. The programs are a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with a chemistry education track, a Bachelor of Arts in physics education, a Bachelor of Arts in English education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish education.
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
17-year-old Lumberton High School student suspended for having gun at school
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old Lumberton High School senior has been suspended for one year after school staff found a handgun in his possession, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The district said there were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students. The boy, whose name […]
Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
Wreck shuts down Highway 904 in Robeson County, North Carolina DOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?
Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
Volunteers help renovate Florence house from the 1920s
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Everyone came out ahead as one of Helping Florence Flourish’s missions drew volunteers, South Florence High School cross country runners and a few of their parents to help restore a home for occupancy. The mission is one of many to take place in October as part of the organization’s ServeFLO initiative. […]
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County mails out property tax notices to the owner of record in October, but payment isn’t due in full until January of the following year. With so many new residents moving to the area, it is important to the county that records are updated regularly to ensure accuracy.
Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier platform is halted until the town receives a proper permit. The buildings on the pier were served a “Stop Work” order last Friday. The order is for the buildings on the pier platform, not the pier itself.
Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old St. Pauls High School student has been identified as a person of interest in a shooting threat investigation. On Monday, an anonymous threat was made through social media that said a shooting would take place in the 9th-grade hall of St. Pauls High School.
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
