Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Horry County Schools staffing and library material update

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the current policy on the selection and reconsideration of library materials as well as the future of a full-time virtual program. The board discussed these two major topics during a meeting Monday evening. School leaders want to update the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCU board of trustees approves 4 new degree programs

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved four new four-year degree programs during its fall meeting on Oct. 14. The programs are a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with a chemistry education track, a Bachelor of Arts in physics education, a Bachelor of Arts in English education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish education.
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
#Linus K12#Horry County Schools
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
theurbannews.com

Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?

Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Volunteers help renovate Florence house from the 1920s

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Everyone came out ahead as one of Helping Florence Flourish’s missions drew volunteers, South Florence High School cross country runners and a few of their parents to help restore a home for occupancy. The mission is one of many to take place in October as part of the organization’s ServeFLO initiative. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

