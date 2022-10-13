Almost a month ago, West Florence fire rescue crews responded to a fire on Pine Needles Road. The blaze led firefighters to realize that two nearby hydrants were out of service. One of the hydrants was previously hit by a car and they weren’t able to get water from the second one. Now that officials have been made aware of the issue, the city of Florence plans to replace the hydrants as well as check the others around the city.

