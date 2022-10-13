Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.

Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.

“Tom Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket I have supported in my 66 years of work with the Republican Party,” Lodge said. “I have always looked at the qualifications of the candidate. In this instance, I found Tom, an independent who has been recruited by a large group of Idaho voters, as the person who has the legal expertise, experience and administrative skills to operate the largest law firm in the state. His work with legislators and agencies on a variety of issues in a non-partisan manner and his ability to bring groups together in mediation will prove to benefit the state of Idaho and all her citizens.”

Here is the full list of “Republicans for Tom Arkoosh” released by the campaign:

Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, Huston

Former Sen. Denton Darrington, Declo

Alice Hennessey, prominent Ada County Republican, Boise

Shawn and Jennifer Ellis, ranchers, Blackfoot

D. Marc Haws, retired county, state and federal prosecutor, New Plymouth

William Boyd, mining lawyer, Coeur d’Alene

Former Sen. Chuck Coiner, Twin Falls

Jerry Evans, former state superintendent of public instruction, Boise

Former Rep. Rich Wills, Glenns Ferry

Randy Budge, Pocatello water lawyer

Former Rep. Max Black, Boise

Eric Peterson, former chairman, Nez Perce County Republicans, Lewiston

Rep. Fred Wood and Amy Wood, Burley

Tom Basabe, long-time Grand View Republican

Lydia Justice Edwards, former Idaho State Treasurer

Former Sen. Bill Ringert, Boise

Jerry Rigby, Rexburg water lawyer

Former Rep. Beverly Montgomery, Meridian

Gary Raney, former Ada County sheriff

Former Rep. Dean Haagenson and Cindy Haagenson, Coeur d’Alene

Former Rep. Pam Ahrens, Boise

Steve Ahrens, former president, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, Boise

Dale Storer, Idaho Falls municipal law exert

Jim and Camille Cox, long-time Twin Falls Republicans

Former Rep. Jerry Deckard, Boise

Mike Otter, retired Meridian Republican

Former Sen. Joe Stegner, Lewiston

Former Rep. Bob Fry, Horseshoe Bend

Billie Siddoway, former Teton County prosecuting attorney

Former Sen. Laird Noh and Kathleen Noh, Twin Falls

Robert Farnam, Idaho Falls attorney

Former Rep. George Eskridge, Dover

Geoff Thomas, long-time superintendent, Madison School District, Rexburg

Bud Yost, long-time Nampa attorney, Nampa

Former Rep. Leon Smith and Jan Mittleider, Twin Falls

Rep. Scott Syme, Caldwell

Ben Ysursa, former Idaho Secretary of State, Boise

Former Rep. John A. “Bert” Stevenson, Rupert

Chuck Kroll, former Washington County prosecuting attorney

David High, former division chief, Idaho Attorney General Office, Boise

Robert E. Williams III, Jerome attorney

Jay Heward, former sheriff of Cassia County

Jim Hawkins, former Idaho director of commerce, Boise

Sen. Fred Martin, Boise

Former Gov. Phil Batt, former Idaho Republican Party chairman, Wilder

Lori Otter, Realtor and former first lady of Idaho

Labrador issued this statement in response: “More than 140,500 Republicans endorsed me earlier this year with their vote for attorney general. Since that time, thousands of other Republicans, independents, and disaffected Democrats have expressed their support on social media, with digital contact, or in person as I campaign across Idaho. My opponent became a candidate through a backroom deal, and he is continuing to campaign only for the insiders. My campaign is not about backroom insiders, I am running to represent the people of Idaho by protecting their freedom, our state’s sovereignty, and our shared Idaho values.”

Arkoosh just entered the race for attorney general in July, when placeholder Democratic nominee Steve Scanlin withdrew. A former longtime independent who had briefly been a registered Republican, he registered as a Democrat shortly before entering the race.

Labrador campaign adviser Brent Littlefield, who had previously dismissed Arkoosh’s prominent endorsements as a “pile of old politicians,” said Tuesday, “It seems that pile has increased.”

Arkoosh held a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday afternoon to announce the endorsements, at which speaker after speaker praised Arkoosh’s legal experience and qualifications for the job, and decried Labrador’s stated intention to take a more aggressive, political approach to the office.

“This is important,” Lodge said. “Look at the qualifications. Don’t look at the R or the D.”

She said Idaho needs an attorney general who can work with all legislators, “from all the different factions,” and work with state agencies, local governments and more; she praised Arkoosh’s ability “to bring people together in mediation.”

David High, a former longtime deputy Idaho attorney general, called Arkoosh “an extraordinarily fine lawyer.” He called the list of Republicans backing the Democratic nominee “a veritable who’s who of Republican leaders in Idaho.”

The list includes former statewide elected officials; prominent attorneys; and business and law enforcement leaders, from former longtime Senate Judiciary Chairman Denton Darrington, R-Declo; to former GOP Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney.

Ben Ysursa, the former longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State who is among Arkoosh’s campaign co-chairs, said, “What we’re looking for in that office is a good lawyer, not a good politician.”

Former Idaho First Lady Lori Otter said, “I would urge any Republican who has any question about this race to do your homework, and to look up Tom Arkoosh, and to give him your support and your vote in November.”

Arkoosh said, “I’m humbled that these longtime loyal Republicans would support a person running on the other party’s ticket. I’ve been an independent voter my entire life. ... I admired and voted for Lawrence Wasden because he placed the law over politics.”

“I’ll be an attorney general for Idahoans of every stripe, Democrats, Republicans, independents, nonaffiliated. The law requires no less,” he said.

Pointing to the list of names on a sign next to the podium at the press conference, Arkoosh said, “This is the makings of a conversation, bringing us all together. ... When that conversation happens, we will move away from extremism, we will become Idahoans all together again.”