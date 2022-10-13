ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL Idaho Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsMlu_0iXuaURi00

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.

Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.

“Tom Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket I have supported in my 66 years of work with the Republican Party,” Lodge said. “I have always looked at the qualifications of the candidate. In this instance, I found Tom, an independent who has been recruited by a large group of Idaho voters, as the person who has the legal expertise, experience and administrative skills to operate the largest law firm in the state. His work with legislators and agencies on a variety of issues in a non-partisan manner and his ability to bring groups together in mediation will prove to benefit the state of Idaho and all her citizens.”

Here is the full list of “Republicans for Tom Arkoosh” released by the campaign:

Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, Huston

Former Sen. Denton Darrington, Declo

Alice Hennessey, prominent Ada County Republican, Boise

Shawn and Jennifer Ellis, ranchers, Blackfoot

D. Marc Haws, retired county, state and federal prosecutor, New Plymouth

William Boyd, mining lawyer, Coeur d’Alene

Former Sen. Chuck Coiner, Twin Falls

Jerry Evans, former state superintendent of public instruction, Boise

Former Rep. Rich Wills, Glenns Ferry

Randy Budge, Pocatello water lawyer

Former Rep. Max Black, Boise

Eric Peterson, former chairman, Nez Perce County Republicans, Lewiston

Rep. Fred Wood and Amy Wood, Burley

Tom Basabe, long-time Grand View Republican

Lydia Justice Edwards, former Idaho State Treasurer

Former Sen. Bill Ringert, Boise

Jerry Rigby, Rexburg water lawyer

Former Rep. Beverly Montgomery, Meridian

Gary Raney, former Ada County sheriff

Former Rep. Dean Haagenson and Cindy Haagenson, Coeur d’Alene

Former Rep. Pam Ahrens, Boise

Steve Ahrens, former president, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, Boise

Dale Storer, Idaho Falls municipal law exert

Jim and Camille Cox, long-time Twin Falls Republicans

Former Rep. Jerry Deckard, Boise

Mike Otter, retired Meridian Republican

Former Sen. Joe Stegner, Lewiston

Former Rep. Bob Fry, Horseshoe Bend

Billie Siddoway, former Teton County prosecuting attorney

Former Sen. Laird Noh and Kathleen Noh, Twin Falls

Robert Farnam, Idaho Falls attorney

Former Rep. George Eskridge, Dover

Geoff Thomas, long-time superintendent, Madison School District, Rexburg

Bud Yost, long-time Nampa attorney, Nampa

Former Rep. Leon Smith and Jan Mittleider, Twin Falls

Rep. Scott Syme, Caldwell

Ben Ysursa, former Idaho Secretary of State, Boise

Former Rep. John A. “Bert” Stevenson, Rupert

Chuck Kroll, former Washington County prosecuting attorney

David High, former division chief, Idaho Attorney General Office, Boise

Robert E. Williams III, Jerome attorney

Jay Heward, former sheriff of Cassia County

Jim Hawkins, former Idaho director of commerce, Boise

Sen. Fred Martin, Boise

Former Gov. Phil Batt, former Idaho Republican Party chairman, Wilder

Lori Otter, Realtor and former first lady of Idaho

Labrador issued this statement in response: “More than 140,500 Republicans endorsed me earlier this year with their vote for attorney general. Since that time, thousands of other Republicans, independents, and disaffected Democrats have expressed their support on social media, with digital contact, or in person as I campaign across Idaho. My opponent became a candidate through a backroom deal, and he is continuing to campaign only for the insiders. My campaign is not about backroom insiders, I am running to represent the people of Idaho by protecting their freedom, our state’s sovereignty, and our shared Idaho values.”

Arkoosh just entered the race for attorney general in July, when placeholder Democratic nominee Steve Scanlin withdrew. A former longtime independent who had briefly been a registered Republican, he registered as a Democrat shortly before entering the race.

Labrador campaign adviser Brent Littlefield, who had previously dismissed Arkoosh’s prominent endorsements as a “pile of old politicians,” said Tuesday, “It seems that pile has increased.”

Arkoosh held a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday afternoon to announce the endorsements, at which speaker after speaker praised Arkoosh’s legal experience and qualifications for the job, and decried Labrador’s stated intention to take a more aggressive, political approach to the office.

“This is important,” Lodge said. “Look at the qualifications. Don’t look at the R or the D.”

She said Idaho needs an attorney general who can work with all legislators, “from all the different factions,” and work with state agencies, local governments and more; she praised Arkoosh’s ability “to bring people together in mediation.”

David High, a former longtime deputy Idaho attorney general, called Arkoosh “an extraordinarily fine lawyer.” He called the list of Republicans backing the Democratic nominee “a veritable who’s who of Republican leaders in Idaho.”

The list includes former statewide elected officials; prominent attorneys; and business and law enforcement leaders, from former longtime Senate Judiciary Chairman Denton Darrington, R-Declo; to former GOP Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney.

Ben Ysursa, the former longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State who is among Arkoosh’s campaign co-chairs, said, “What we’re looking for in that office is a good lawyer, not a good politician.”

Former Idaho First Lady Lori Otter said, “I would urge any Republican who has any question about this race to do your homework, and to look up Tom Arkoosh, and to give him your support and your vote in November.”

Arkoosh said, “I’m humbled that these longtime loyal Republicans would support a person running on the other party’s ticket. I’ve been an independent voter my entire life. ... I admired and voted for Lawrence Wasden because he placed the law over politics.”

“I’ll be an attorney general for Idahoans of every stripe, Democrats, Republicans, independents, nonaffiliated. The law requires no less,” he said.

Pointing to the list of names on a sign next to the podium at the press conference, Arkoosh said, “This is the makings of a conversation, bringing us all together. ... When that conversation happens, we will move away from extremism, we will become Idahoans all together again.”

Comments / 12

Joshua Thomas
4d ago

If republicans are backing a democrat that means they need to be voted out. Democrats stand for four thing's 1 violating the bill of rights. 2 woke isms. 3 Tax everything. 4 global climate change to the extreme.

Reply(5)
13
Related
Idaho State Journal

The race for Idaho Attorney General: Labrador vs. Arkoosh

BOISE — The duties of the Idaho Attorney General are clearly laid out in state law, in a list of 18 specific tasks ranging from representing all state agencies, officers and institutions in court, to providing legal advice to the Legislature, to enforcing specific laws, from internet crimes against children to prosecuting corrupt county officials. Yet the two candidates vying for the position on the November ballot have sharply differing views of how they’d address the role. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Ellsworth vs Silver for Idaho state treasurer

BOISE — The contest for Idaho state treasurer pits first-term incumbent Republican Julie Ellsworth against Twin Falls CPA and Democratic candidate Deborah Silver. Ellsworth was unopposed in 2018 when she won the post in the general election, after winning a three-way GOP primary that year with 36.8% of the vote. She drew no primary challenge this year. “I love being the Idaho state treasurer,” said Ellsworth, a former state representative...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session

A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events in public spaces that feature drag queens, including drag queen story hour events at public libraries. In September, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon called for people to pressure corporate...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

2022 ballot

I have been carefully studying the 2022 ballot, watching debates and forums, discussing issues and candidates with friends, and now am confident about how I will vote. The exception to this is the Idaho Advisory Question that will be on my ballot. The Idaho Voters Pamphlet from the Secretary of...
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Thanks to Shelbie Harris

Thanks for Shelbie Harris’ summary of legislative candidates in Sunday’s ISJ. I will vote for Ruchti, Shea and Roberts. Here’s why. These three have extensive professional and community experience. They listen to and understand the concerns and hopes of we the people. They are not beholden to any political action groups. Their focus is on issues and problems that are in line with common good in Idaho, not special interests. They are respected in the community.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho candidates make claims, tap fears in latest campaign commercials

BOISE — Misleading claims, cherry-picked statistics and inapt comparisons are common in political campaign commercials, and all are found in Idaho’s current crop, along with some heartwarming appeals, big smiles and gorgeous Idaho scenery. “Some of these ads are really touching into fear, threats, or anger in reaction to the current administration, and using that to try to aid their own reelection,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho tax collections fall short, but budget surplus remains

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revenue from tax collections was $50 million below expectations for the first three months of the current fiscal year, but the state still has a $1.5 billion budget surplus, officials said Monday. The Legislative Services Office said September’s revenue was down about $11 million,...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free. Thursday ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy