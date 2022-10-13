Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.
“Tom Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket I have supported in my 66 years of work with the Republican Party,” Lodge said. “I have always looked at the qualifications of the candidate. In this instance, I found Tom, an independent who has been recruited by a large group of Idaho voters, as the person who has the legal expertise, experience and administrative skills to operate the largest law firm in the state. His work with legislators and agencies on a variety of issues in a non-partisan manner and his ability to bring groups together in mediation will prove to benefit the state of Idaho and all her citizens.”
Here is the full list of “Republicans for Tom Arkoosh” released by the campaign:
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, Huston
Former Sen. Denton Darrington, Declo
Alice Hennessey, prominent Ada County Republican, Boise
Shawn and Jennifer Ellis, ranchers, Blackfoot
D. Marc Haws, retired county, state and federal prosecutor, New Plymouth
William Boyd, mining lawyer, Coeur d’Alene
Former Sen. Chuck Coiner, Twin Falls
Jerry Evans, former state superintendent of public instruction, Boise
Former Rep. Rich Wills, Glenns Ferry
Randy Budge, Pocatello water lawyer
Former Rep. Max Black, Boise
Eric Peterson, former chairman, Nez Perce County Republicans, Lewiston
Rep. Fred Wood and Amy Wood, Burley
Tom Basabe, long-time Grand View Republican
Lydia Justice Edwards, former Idaho State Treasurer
Former Sen. Bill Ringert, Boise
Jerry Rigby, Rexburg water lawyer
Former Rep. Beverly Montgomery, Meridian
Gary Raney, former Ada County sheriff
Former Rep. Dean Haagenson and Cindy Haagenson, Coeur d’Alene
Former Rep. Pam Ahrens, Boise
Steve Ahrens, former president, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, Boise
Dale Storer, Idaho Falls municipal law exert
Jim and Camille Cox, long-time Twin Falls Republicans
Former Rep. Jerry Deckard, Boise
Mike Otter, retired Meridian Republican
Former Sen. Joe Stegner, Lewiston
Former Rep. Bob Fry, Horseshoe Bend
Billie Siddoway, former Teton County prosecuting attorney
Former Sen. Laird Noh and Kathleen Noh, Twin Falls
Robert Farnam, Idaho Falls attorney
Former Rep. George Eskridge, Dover
Geoff Thomas, long-time superintendent, Madison School District, Rexburg
Bud Yost, long-time Nampa attorney, Nampa
Former Rep. Leon Smith and Jan Mittleider, Twin Falls
Rep. Scott Syme, Caldwell
Ben Ysursa, former Idaho Secretary of State, Boise
Former Rep. John A. “Bert” Stevenson, Rupert
Chuck Kroll, former Washington County prosecuting attorney
David High, former division chief, Idaho Attorney General Office, Boise
Robert E. Williams III, Jerome attorney
Jay Heward, former sheriff of Cassia County
Jim Hawkins, former Idaho director of commerce, Boise
Sen. Fred Martin, Boise
Former Gov. Phil Batt, former Idaho Republican Party chairman, Wilder
Lori Otter, Realtor and former first lady of Idaho
Labrador issued this statement in response: “More than 140,500 Republicans endorsed me earlier this year with their vote for attorney general. Since that time, thousands of other Republicans, independents, and disaffected Democrats have expressed their support on social media, with digital contact, or in person as I campaign across Idaho. My opponent became a candidate through a backroom deal, and he is continuing to campaign only for the insiders. My campaign is not about backroom insiders, I am running to represent the people of Idaho by protecting their freedom, our state’s sovereignty, and our shared Idaho values.”
Arkoosh just entered the race for attorney general in July, when placeholder Democratic nominee Steve Scanlin withdrew. A former longtime independent who had briefly been a registered Republican, he registered as a Democrat shortly before entering the race.
Labrador campaign adviser Brent Littlefield, who had previously dismissed Arkoosh’s prominent endorsements as a “pile of old politicians,” said Tuesday, “It seems that pile has increased.”
Arkoosh held a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday afternoon to announce the endorsements, at which speaker after speaker praised Arkoosh’s legal experience and qualifications for the job, and decried Labrador’s stated intention to take a more aggressive, political approach to the office.
“This is important,” Lodge said. “Look at the qualifications. Don’t look at the R or the D.”
She said Idaho needs an attorney general who can work with all legislators, “from all the different factions,” and work with state agencies, local governments and more; she praised Arkoosh’s ability “to bring people together in mediation.”
David High, a former longtime deputy Idaho attorney general, called Arkoosh “an extraordinarily fine lawyer.” He called the list of Republicans backing the Democratic nominee “a veritable who’s who of Republican leaders in Idaho.”
The list includes former statewide elected officials; prominent attorneys; and business and law enforcement leaders, from former longtime Senate Judiciary Chairman Denton Darrington, R-Declo; to former GOP Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney.
Ben Ysursa, the former longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State who is among Arkoosh’s campaign co-chairs, said, “What we’re looking for in that office is a good lawyer, not a good politician.”
Former Idaho First Lady Lori Otter said, “I would urge any Republican who has any question about this race to do your homework, and to look up Tom Arkoosh, and to give him your support and your vote in November.”
Arkoosh said, “I’m humbled that these longtime loyal Republicans would support a person running on the other party’s ticket. I’ve been an independent voter my entire life. ... I admired and voted for Lawrence Wasden because he placed the law over politics.”
“I’ll be an attorney general for Idahoans of every stripe, Democrats, Republicans, independents, nonaffiliated. The law requires no less,” he said.
Pointing to the list of names on a sign next to the podium at the press conference, Arkoosh said, “This is the makings of a conversation, bringing us all together. ... When that conversation happens, we will move away from extremism, we will become Idahoans all together again.”
