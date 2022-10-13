Read full article on original website
Lisa Scheller’s holding company in Mauritius raises legitimate questions | Letter
Do you own a shell company in the notoriously shady tax haven of Mauritius? Ridiculous question, right? Well, Lisa Scheller does. Scheller, the Republican candidate for the Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat, has a holding company called “Silberline Mauritius Limited” that deals with some of her Silberline international business.
WNEP-TV 16
New polling on two major races in Pennsylvania
Politics is making headlines as we inch closer to the November general election. Some new polling is out on two major races here in Pennsylvania.
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling...
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
Shapiro breaks campaign record in Pa. governor race
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
PennDOT updating cost estimates to finish central Pa. thruway project
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating its cost estimates to complete the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. Before the jump in inflation, PennDOT estimated the total cost of the 12.4-mile limited access highway in central Pennsylvania would be $900 million. The cost estimate in 2015, the...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
Pennsylvania moves to limit PFAS in drinking water
Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board on Thursday voted 15-3 in favor of a Department of Environmental Protection proposal to establish limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are...
Lehigh Valley manufacturing didn’t cease when Bethlehem Steel closed. It’s thriving. | Opinion
In the Lehigh Valley, we had much to celebrate during “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7-14. Too many people still think that our manufacturing economy ceased when the Bethlehem Steel smokestacks stopped billowing. As the daughter of a steelworker, I am happy to report that manufacturing is alive and well here. We are home to well-known manufacturers: Mack Trucks, Lutron Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, Victaulic, and Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
FBI tracks threats to election workers, with the usual grumbling seen in the Lehigh Valley
With less than a month to go until the Nov. 8 mid-term election, the FBI last week offered tips to the public about avoiding federal election crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is also prioritizing efforts to block and investigate threats to election workers, and outlined how to report suspicious or criminal activity.
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Turnpike makes it easier for customers to pay tolls
If you travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike, how you pay tolls may be easier. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has upgraded the Toll By Plate invoice to include a scan-to-pay option. A QR code takes you right to the Toll By Plate website, where you can pay or convert to E-ZPass to...
Warehouse plans to bring up to 550 jobs to the Poconos
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos. Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street. The company in charge […]
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
