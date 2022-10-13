OLD IRVING PARK — Growing up in Guatemala, Mariana Ariza would often pick flowers from her grandmother’s garden and arrange bouquets. Now, she’s making a business of it. Ariza, 19, moved to Chicago six years ago and attended Schurz High School. Earlier this year, she decided to open her own flower shop. Walking by an empty storefront along Irving Park Road was a sign to try her luck at being a young business owner, she said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO