Irving Park Teen Opens Flower Shop That Is An Ode To Her Guatemalan Culture

OLD IRVING PARK — Growing up in Guatemala, Mariana Ariza would often pick flowers from her grandmother’s garden and arrange bouquets. Now, she’s making a business of it. Ariza, 19, moved to Chicago six years ago and attended Schurz High School. Earlier this year, she decided to open her own flower shop. Walking by an empty storefront along Irving Park Road was a sign to try her luck at being a young business owner, she said.
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More

CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
West Town Resident David Herrera Joins Crowded Race To Represent ‘Pool Noodle’ 36th Ward: ‘This Is My Backyard’

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A longtime West Town resident and former aldermanic candidate is running to represent what will soon be the 8-mile long 36th Ward in City Council. David Herrera, 39, is the latest candidate to challenge incumbent Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who is running for reelection. Also running are Jacqueline “Jackie” Báez and Lori Torres, who’s been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.
Barack Obama Surprises Chicago Students With Appearance At Youth Event

FULTON MARKET — Nearly 60 students were treated to a surprise visit from former President Barack Obama as part of a special event organized by his foundation Monday. Obama made a special appearance in at 167 Green Street in Fulton Market to participate in a four-person panel discussing the future of Chicago, hopes for the future of the city’s youth and what barriers they face. Students representing various Chicago schools and 12 youth-serving organizations were invited to the event.
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months

JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
Immigrants From Texas Need Winter Clothes, Coats, Shoes And Supplies. Here’s How You Can Donate￼

CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants from Texas need winter gear, toiletries and other essentials, and city leaders are asking Chicagoans to pitch in. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications’ website details how Chicagoans can donate and volunteer to support the hundreds of refugees who have arrived in Chicago in recent weeks.
