Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Irving Park Teen Opens Flower Shop That Is An Ode To Her Guatemalan Culture
OLD IRVING PARK — Growing up in Guatemala, Mariana Ariza would often pick flowers from her grandmother’s garden and arrange bouquets. Now, she’s making a business of it. Ariza, 19, moved to Chicago six years ago and attended Schurz High School. Earlier this year, she decided to open her own flower shop. Walking by an empty storefront along Irving Park Road was a sign to try her luck at being a young business owner, she said.
Closed South Loop Club HotHouse Announces Comeback, Raising $250,000 To Launch New Bronzeville Location
GRAND BOULEVARD — Sixteen years after closing its Balbo Street location, beloved cultural venue HotHouse is making a comeback with a crowdsourcing campaign to support its move to Bronzeville. The team behind the revival plans to buy the Donnelly Chicago Youth Center, 3947-3953 S. Michigan Ave. The 24,000-square-foot building...
Chicago’s First Snowflakes Of The Season Came Monday — But It’ll Be In The 70s This Weekend
CHICAGO — The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday morning in Chicago. There was a “brief shower” about 6:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. And a “burst of snow” is expected over the city during the day, though there will be little to no accumulation in Chicago, according to the weather agency.
Black Luxe Candle Co.’s Booming Retail Store And Classroom Reopens In Wicker Park After Moving From Bucktown
WICKER PARK — A candle store and classroom space that opened in Bucktown last year has relocated to Wicker Park after its original store was sold this summer. Black Luxe Candle Co. reopens Friday at 1252 N. Milwaukee Ave. after spending the past year on Damen Avenue in Bucktown, just south of the 606 Bloomingdale Trail.
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
West Town Resident David Herrera Joins Crowded Race To Represent ‘Pool Noodle’ 36th Ward: ‘This Is My Backyard’
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A longtime West Town resident and former aldermanic candidate is running to represent what will soon be the 8-mile long 36th Ward in City Council. David Herrera, 39, is the latest candidate to challenge incumbent Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who is running for reelection. Also running are Jacqueline “Jackie” Báez and Lori Torres, who’s been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
The Chicago Housing Authority Keeps Giving Up Valuable Land While HUD Rubber-Stamps The Deals
CHICAGO — The deal had been orchestrated by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, but even her allies knew the optics were bad: Land long set aside for low-income housing would be turned over to a professional soccer team owned by a billionaire. And criticism was intensifying. Bombarded with questions during...
Barack Obama Surprises Chicago Students With Appearance At Youth Event
FULTON MARKET — Nearly 60 students were treated to a surprise visit from former President Barack Obama as part of a special event organized by his foundation Monday. Obama made a special appearance in at 167 Green Street in Fulton Market to participate in a four-person panel discussing the future of Chicago, hopes for the future of the city’s youth and what barriers they face. Students representing various Chicago schools and 12 youth-serving organizations were invited to the event.
Rare Al Capone Letters From His Prohibition Days To Be Auctioned
CHICAGO — Rare letters from Al Capone written during his Chicago Outfit days — including one where he talks about nearly being murdered just days before — are being put on the auctioning block. The three letters are going on sale for the first time through Hindman...
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Chicago’s ‘Duck Walk Killer,’ Who Terrorized Rogers Park, Doesn’t Appear To Be Behind California Serial Murders
ROGERS PARK — A series of slayings in California do not appear to be linked to the “Duck Walk Killer” who ambushed and murdered two people in Rogers Park in 2018, a lead investigators had looked into this week, according to a report. The attacker in California...
National Public Housing Museum Finally Being Built On Little Italy CHA Site After 15 Years Of Planning
LITTLE ITALY — Construction on the long-anticipated National Public Housing Museum will start in a couple of weeks, leaders said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, bringing to fruition a project that organizers began planning 15 years ago. After a number of stops and starts over the years, the museum...
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months
JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
Portage Park Halloween Parade Aims To Bring Activity Back To Neighborhood Park After Pandemic Pause
PORTAGE PARK — A costume parade and candy giveaway will take over Portage Park’s namesake park this weekend to celebrate the spooky season. Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first of the late-year activities organized by Friends of Portage Park since the pandemic stopped events.
Is Fulton Market Getting A Grocery Store? Dom’s Kitchen & Market Is Close To Making a Deal
FULTON MARKET — Dom’s Kitchen & Market could lock down a deal soon on a location in Fulton Market, making it one of the neighborhood’s first major grocery stores and the company’s third location in Chicago. If finalized, the grocery store will be on the ground...
Immigrants From Texas Need Winter Clothes, Coats, Shoes And Supplies. Here’s How You Can Donate￼
CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants from Texas need winter gear, toiletries and other essentials, and city leaders are asking Chicagoans to pitch in. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications’ website details how Chicagoans can donate and volunteer to support the hundreds of refugees who have arrived in Chicago in recent weeks.
Body Of West Ridge Landlord Found Inside Home’s Freezer; Police Arrest Person Of Interest
WEST RIDGE — Police arrested a person of interest after officers found the body of a woman inside a West Ridge home’s freezer Monday night. The person was taken into custody thanks to the quick thinking of one of the woman’s tenants, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a Tuesday news conference.
West Loop Neighbors Worried About Crime Get Safety Tips From Cops After Attempted Kidnappings
WEST LOOP — Talitha Booze was initially excited about living in the West Loop, but a string of recent attempted kidnappings in the neighborhood has her strongly considering leaving in favor of a “safer suburban area.”. Booze, who has lived in the West Loop for nearly a year,...
