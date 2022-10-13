Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
Eastenders - Positive Talking Points
Feel free to oraise the episodes, fans, cast, crew, writers, head honchos, the BBC and more!. Loving Sharon, Sam and Kat at the moment. Suki and Eve are really good together also. The Panesars in general are interesting. Also liking the young friend group with Callum/Whitney/Chelsea/Lola/Jay/Finlay/Felix etc. Nice to see...
EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry teases dark twists in Eve and Suki story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders actor Navin Chowdhry has discussed some "unsettling" scenes on the horizon for Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar. In tonight's (October 14) episode of the BBC One soap, Chowdhry's ex-prisoner Nish Panesar returns to Walford, with Eve and Suki (his wife) having just had their secret rumbled by son Kheerat Panesar.
Coronation Street's Paddy Bever shares tearful selfie after NTAs win
Coronation Street's Paddy Bever was left in shock when he picked up the Rising Star award at last night's (October 13) National Television Awards. The 19-year-old actor, who plays Max Turner in the ITV soap, was up against some stiff competition in Heartstopper's Kit Connor and Joe Locke and Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran.
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye reveals training accident with pro Amy Dowden
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye and Amy Dowden have well and truly been in the wars this series. Last seen performing the Cha Cha Cha in marvellous Movie Week – pun absolutely intended – they walked the National Television Awards red carpet together yesterday (October 13) where Digital Spy quizzed them on training accidents.
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
Coronation Street's Paddy Bever teases changing relationship between Max Turner and David Platt
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Paddy Bever has teased "tension" and changing dynamics in the relationship between Max Turner and David Platt. Things are already starting to get difficult between the pair, especially after Max faces some shock accusations amid a school placement storyline. Speaking to Digital Spy...
First trailer for Doctor Who star's comedy remake House Party
We finally have a trailer for Doctor Who actor Tosin Cole’s new R-rated comedy remake House Party. Cole stars alongside Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly and Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi. The trailer shows us aspiring club promoters and best friends Damon (Cole) and Kevin (Latimore) struggling...
Hollyoaks: The Way Olivia Treats Prince!
The way Olivia speaks and even puts down Prince at times comes across emotionally abusive to me alot similar to Geoff starred off in Coronation Street l! But not surprisingly under Lucy Allan that it's not into a big storyline as only men can do wrong in her eyes 🙁
Emmerdale Friday 14 October 2022 👂 Cross Kim at your peril 👂
When Will finds out Harriet isn't coming to the wedding, Kim is left puzzled by his change in mood. Sensing something is wrong, Kim goes looking for Will. At the scrapyard, Kim listens in as Harriet fights for Will's love. What will Kim do with this knowledge on the eve of her big day?
Sue Perkins shares story of being shot twice for new TV show
Sue Perkins shared a bizarre story on The One Show in which she detailed being shot at twice in Columbia as part of her new Netflix show Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal. In the travel documentary show, the former Great British Bake Off host travels around various Latin American countries exploring shockingly legal and dangerous subjects and becoming embroiled in subsequent adventures.
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
I'm a Celebrity star reveals which pop legend should join jungle this year
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Arlene Phillips has suggested that she would love to see Boy George enter the jungle. The pop icon is among the names rumoured to appear on the upcoming series of the show, and speaking at last night's (October 13) National Television Awards, Arlene seemed more than keen to see the star appear.
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
TV tonight: a magnificent, deadly obsession with erupting volcanoes
Werner Herzog’s documentary about two volcanologists drawn to the edge of the Japanese mountain that killed them. Plus Our Dementia Choir. Here’s what to watch this evening
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
Week 5 (Centenary Week) dance predictions/reveals
Fleur & Vito - ? (MUST be latin) Hamza & Jowita - ? (MUST be ballroom) Kym & Graziano - ? (prob ballroom) Tyler & Dianne - ? (MUST be ballroom) Will & Nancy - ? (prob ballroom) If Tony gets through and has to do Match of the Bloomin...
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
The Curse of Bridge Hollow review: Is Stranger Things star's Netflix movie worth seeing?
Netflix has been in the horror game for a few years now, but for this year's original crop, the streamer has firmly targeted younger audiences with its biggest Halloween offerings. Ahead of Wendell & Wild later this month, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has now arrived with Stranger Things star...
