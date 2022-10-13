CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Society of the Arts (SOTA) 10th “Luncheon with the Authors” was held Oct. 8, Lehigh County Club, Salisbury Township. An estimated 170 attended the event, which benefits the Allentown Art Museum. From left: Maryann Dattilio, ”Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair; Fiona Davis, author, “The Magnolia Palace”; Brittany Sweeney, emcee, PBS39; Stacy Willingham, author, “A Flicker in the Dark”; Liz Scheier, author, “Never Simple - A Memoir,” and Diane MacConnell, “Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair. At the luncheon, authors spoke about their books and answered questions. The 2022 luncheon was the first all in-person luncheon since 2019 for the event. The 2020 luncheon was held online because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown. The 2021 luncheon was in-person except for one author.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO