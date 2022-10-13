ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chescotimes.com

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Gourmet toast and juice chain opening 1st Lehigh Valley site. Here’s when, where.

A gourmet toast and juice bar chain that’s growing rapidly nationwide soon will be opening its first Lehigh Valley location. Toastique this January plans to open at 21 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. Franchisee Jessica Morrissey of Bethlehem is taking over space that previously occupied Cleo’s Silversmith Studio and Gallery, next to Domino’s Pizza. She bought the 1,692-square-foot building earlier this year and is subdividing the space to include a neighboring tenant to the right. That tenant is yet to be identified.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
LIGONIER, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans

$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

