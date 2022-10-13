Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
It’s time to bring your garden tomatoes indoors… even the green ones | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
Now that it’s mid-October many trees, shrubs, and vines suddenly look yellow, orange, or red. But, of course, this leaf color change wasn’t sudden. It’s just that now it’s gotten to the stage that it’s noticeable. If you live near a soybean field or if...
Gourmet toast and juice chain opening 1st Lehigh Valley site. Here’s when, where.
A gourmet toast and juice bar chain that’s growing rapidly nationwide soon will be opening its first Lehigh Valley location. Toastique this January plans to open at 21 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem. Franchisee Jessica Morrissey of Bethlehem is taking over space that previously occupied Cleo’s Silversmith Studio and Gallery, next to Domino’s Pizza. She bought the 1,692-square-foot building earlier this year and is subdividing the space to include a neighboring tenant to the right. That tenant is yet to be identified.
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
6 historic homes from the early 20th century that recently hit the Lehigh Valley market
Historic homes are driving a wider interest among homebuyers as many have been forced to adapt given the dwindling amount of inventory post-pandemic, area real estate agents say. Buyers equally are after the benefits that often come when choosing an older home. Historic districts, agents say, offer an enclave of...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Home Burglar On Loose After Jumping Out Of Moving Van In Botched Lehigh Valley Theft: Police
A home burglar is on the loose after jumping out of a moving van he discovered was occupied during a botched theft in the Lehigh Valley area, say authorities who are seeking clues. Officers responded to a report of a home burglary and attempted vehicle theft on the 1800 block...
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans
$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
