lvpnews.com
10th Society of The Arts ‘Authors’ Luncheon’
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Society of the Arts (SOTA) 10th “Luncheon with the Authors” was held Oct. 8, Lehigh County Club, Salisbury Township. An estimated 170 attended the event, which benefits the Allentown Art Museum. From left: Maryann Dattilio, ”Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair; Fiona Davis, author, “The Magnolia Palace”; Brittany Sweeney, emcee, PBS39; Stacy Willingham, author, “A Flicker in the Dark”; Liz Scheier, author, “Never Simple - A Memoir,” and Diane MacConnell, “Luncheon with the Authors” Co-Chair. At the luncheon, authors spoke about their books and answered questions. The 2022 luncheon was the first all in-person luncheon since 2019 for the event. The 2020 luncheon was held online because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown. The 2021 luncheon was in-person except for one author.
8 DAYS A WEEK: Your look at Valley Arts
Chris Botti, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, State Theatre, Easton. The Portland, Ore., native is a highly-acclaimed trumpet player and composer. His “Impressions” (2012) received a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album. Botti has performed in concert and-or on albums with Sting, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, among many others. He has sold more than 4 million albums and been featured on PBS telecasts. Since his first album, “When I Fall In Love” (2004), he has released nine studio albums, two live albums and two compilation albums. He has performed in Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and Sydney Opera House. Tickets: State Theatre box office, 453 Northampton St., Easton; www.statetheatre.org; 1-800-999-STATE (7828)
Spotlight: Diane Wittry, Al Jacobsen take you behind the scenes at Miller Symphony Hall for 2022-’23 season preview
Maybe Spotted lanternflys on center city Allentown sidewalks. Of course, Spotted lanternflys have been most everywhere in the Lehigh Valley region. Miller Symphony Hall has withstood it all. And the Allentown Symphony Orchestra (ASO) 2022-23 season is underway. The ASO “Classical Series” Opening Weekend is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and...
