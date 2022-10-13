Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”
The U.S. has a ‘crude relationship’ with Saudi Arabia - where the U.S. sort of looks the other way regarding their human rights abuses - and the Saudis sort of assist the U.S. when it comes to oil production and keeping oil prices low. However, recent actions by the Saudis have many questioning this relationship. Rep. Tom Malinowski has introduced legislation to punish Saudi Arabia for its actions.Oct. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.
Karim Sadjadpour, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace senior fellow, and Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad join Andrea Mitchell to assess the state of U.S. policy with regards to Iran amid extraordinary protests against Iran’s regime sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “It behooves the United States to do everything to try to help the cause of representative government in Iran because this is perhaps one of the most anti-American regimes in the world, and a representative government in Tehran would be a positive geopolitical game changer for the United States,” Sadjadpour explains. Regarding efforts to revive the JCPOA nuclear deal, Sadjadpour says “the facts on the ground in Tehran, I think, have probably convinced the President that at this time of a national uprising in Iran, the United States can't possibly come to the rescue and empower a regime which is trying to crush the spirits of peaceful protesters for freedom.”Oct. 17, 2022.
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
MSNBC
The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member
House Armed Services Committee members Seth Moulton and Michael Waltz warn time is running out for the U.S. to prepare itself and allies for a possible war with China. Reps. Moulton and Waltz join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites. All of Zhytomyr, a city with military bases 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of the capital, was without electricity and water after a double missile strike on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn. Hospitals were left running on backup power, he said. Missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro, authorities said. The governor of the partly Russian-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region also reported a fire at an infrastructure facility caused by suicide drones — so called because they slam into targets and explode.
Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin
Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
MSNBC
Why Trump is facing new allegations of antisemitism (yes, again)
By some estimates, roughly 22% of Jewish voters supported Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2020. The Republican expected a stronger showing, and with the latest reporting from NBC News in mind, it seems the former president is expressing his frustrations in rather provocative ways. Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews...
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
MSNBC
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known
Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, talks with Rachel Maddow about a new report containing the results of the committee's investigation into the Trump administration's handling of the Covid epidemic and the surprising extent of its corruption of the CDC's public output. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Monday’s Mini-Report, 10.17.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * In Kyiv: “Russia blasted the Ukrainian capital with a deadly wave of ‘kamikaze’ drones Monday, in a renewed attack that set apartments ablaze as soldiers fired into the air. The drones, carrying explosives and their distinctive buzz, terrorized Kyiv just a week after the Kremlin’s forces unleashed a deadly barrage against civilian and infrastructure targets across the country.”
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb got her wish. Now she's dealing with the fallout.
Christina Bobb had a simple wish: to work for former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old lawyer spent the aftermath of the 2020 election producing segments in her native Arizona for the far-right OAN network, peddling conspiracy theories about faked ballots on camera while simultaneously working behind the scenes on former President Donald Trump’s ultimately doomed efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.
MSNBC
ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Washington Post National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to address a threatening social media post in which former President Trump said, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it is too late!” Greenblatt says “These are dangerous comments at a dangerous time.” He adds, “Let’s just call it what it is: anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and hateful. Underlined. Period.”Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Zan, Zindagi, Azadi. For women, for life and for liberty.
“Zan, Zindagi, Azadi” translates to “women, life & liberty”. Those three beautiful words are ringing out in the streets across Iran. They form a protest chant and their meaning says everything one needs to know about the protests in Iran. Most Americans likely take for granted the ability to make certain basic choices without the government interfering. Not in Iran, where women and girls are mandated to wear hijabs, to wear so-called “modest clothing” and to hide their hair in public. Forced to be invisible. To the women of Iran: you are not voiceless; you are not invisible. We hear you. We see you. Zan, Zindagi, Azadi.Oct. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Russia hits Ukraine's capital with wave of 'kamikaze' drones
MSNBC
Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”
At its latest hearing, the January 6th committee presented evidence that Donald Trump and people in his orbit planned to spread lies about the 2020 election even before Election Day. “This was planned, it was premeditated,” says Olivia Troye, who previously served as a Senior Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. “The Vice President's life was put in danger because of this insane man.” As Election Day approached, people were so concerned that Trump would falsely claim victory before all the results were tabulated that former White House counsel Greg Jacob wrote a memo advising Vice President Pence to steer clear of those claims. “It’s significant that Greg Jacob felt the need to put it in writing,” Troye tells Ali Velshi. “That tells me that all of them were aware of what Trump’s planning was…and they were concerned about how this was gonna play out.”Oct. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
MSNBC
Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift
A new House Oversight committee report found the Trump Org. overcharged Secret Service agents for hotel stays while protecting the first family. Plus, the disturbing appeals to racism this midterm season. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate
Former Senator Claire McCaskill and editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes react to reporting that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service $1,185 per room at Trump HotelOct. 17, 2022.
