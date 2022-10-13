Alex Jones’ Mouth Wrote a Check His A** Can’t Cash After Jury Awards Nearly $1B to Sandy Hook Families

Read full article on original website
Black Woman Beat Up By White Couple Sues White Deputy For Discrimination and Mishandling Situation
A Black woman in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against a white officer after she claims she was discriminated against when the deputy responded to a fight between her and a white couple. According to the federal civil rights suit filed on Monday, Oct. 10, the fight happened outside a...
Cuba Gooding Jr. Escapes Prison Time By Complying With Plea Agreement
Cuba Gooding Jr. has avoided prison time in a plea agreement that puts an end to the criminal case that has hovered over him for several years. According to NBC New York, the Jerry McGuire actor will not be going to prison after finalizing a conditional plea agreement he made in April.
