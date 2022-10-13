ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?

By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
Deontay Wilder reacts to KO of Robert Helenius: “Who’s next?”

By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round in a highlight reel knockout that left no doubt on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder lulled his old sparring partner Helenius to sleep by staying...
Anthony Dirrell speaks after knockout loss to Caleb Plant

By Allan Fox: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell took to social media on Monday to congratulate ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plant for his ninth round knockout victory last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) admits that he...
Wilder feels sympathy for Helenius after knocking him out

By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) had mixed emotions about stopping his old friend & sparring partner Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder landed a short right hand late in...
Results / Photos: Caleb Plant Scores Highlight-Reel KO Over Anthony Dirrell

Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. “This win felt good,” said Plant. “You’ve...
Demetrius Andrade wants Caleb Plant next, calls him out

By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius Andrade has called out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant for a fight following his ninth round knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell (34-3-2,25 KOs) last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s unlikely Plant will agree to fight Andrade because it would be...
Ryan Garcia father tells what Tank Davis told him on Facetime

By Sam Volz: Ryan Garcia’s dad, Henry Garcia, says he spoke to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Monday on Facetime about their mega-fight. Henry stated that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) asked him if Ryan would be ready for their fight, and he said he REALLY wanted the match to happen.
Can George Kambosos Jr come back from loss to Devin Haney?

By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr suffered his second defeat at the hands of Devin Haney last Saturday night in their much-anticipated rematch. There are now fans wondering if ‘The Emperor’ will be able to come back from this latest career setback. The way that Kambosos was talking...
Haney vs. Kambosos II – Live results for tonight’s rematch on ESPN

Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s action in Australia. Bantamweight contender Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) battled his way to an uninspiring 12 round unanimous decision win over Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) in a WBC 118-lb title eliminator in the chief support bout in tonight’s card. Moloney played it safe, using his jab and staying away from Kaikanha to win a dull decision. The judges’ scores were 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109. The way Moloney fought tonight, he’d be no competition for champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue.
Where to now for George Kambosos Jr?

By Brian Webber: George Kambosos Jr tasted defeat for the second time last Saturday night at the hands of Devin Haney at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Although the fight was arguably more competitive than the first one, Kambosos lost by a worse set of scores at 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110.
Dmitry Bivol prefers Beterbiev fight next over Canelo rematch

By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he’s more interested in a undisputed light heavyweight championship fight against IBF, WBC& WBO 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev next rather than a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, should he successfully defend his WBA belt against mandatory Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th.
Stephen Espinoza says Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is “very close”

By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.
Boxing Results: Devin “The Dream” Haney Defeats Kambosos, Jr.!

By Ken Hissner: At the Rod Laver Arena, Victoria, Melbourne, Australia Saturday over ESPN+ and ESPN Top Rank presented in a rematch in the Main Event WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight champ Devin “The Dream” Haney, defeated former WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champ George “Ferocious” Kambosos, Jr.
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell

By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
Shields vs. Marshall – live results for tonight’s clash at O2 Arena

By Mark Eisner: IBF,/WBA/WBC World female middleweight champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) put on a masterclass performance, defeating the much slower previously unbeaten WBO belt holder Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision on Saturday night in their undisputed clash at the O2 Arena in London.

