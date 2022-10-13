Read full article on original website
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
Deontay Wilder reacts to KO of Robert Helenius: “Who’s next?”
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round in a highlight reel knockout that left no doubt on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder lulled his old sparring partner Helenius to sleep by staying...
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
Anthony Dirrell speaks after knockout loss to Caleb Plant
By Allan Fox: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell took to social media on Monday to congratulate ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plant for his ninth round knockout victory last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) admits that he...
Wilder feels sympathy for Helenius after knocking him out
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) had mixed emotions about stopping his old friend & sparring partner Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder landed a short right hand late in...
Results / Photos: Caleb Plant Scores Highlight-Reel KO Over Anthony Dirrell
Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. “This win felt good,” said Plant. “You’ve...
Demetrius Andrade wants Caleb Plant next, calls him out
By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius Andrade has called out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant for a fight following his ninth round knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell (34-3-2,25 KOs) last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s unlikely Plant will agree to fight Andrade because it would be...
Ryan Garcia father tells what Tank Davis told him on Facetime
By Sam Volz: Ryan Garcia’s dad, Henry Garcia, says he spoke to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Monday on Facetime about their mega-fight. Henry stated that Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) asked him if Ryan would be ready for their fight, and he said he REALLY wanted the match to happen.
Can George Kambosos Jr come back from loss to Devin Haney?
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr suffered his second defeat at the hands of Devin Haney last Saturday night in their much-anticipated rematch. There are now fans wondering if ‘The Emperor’ will be able to come back from this latest career setback. The way that Kambosos was talking...
Haney vs. Kambosos II – Live results for tonight’s rematch on ESPN
Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s action in Australia. Bantamweight contender Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) battled his way to an uninspiring 12 round unanimous decision win over Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) in a WBC 118-lb title eliminator in the chief support bout in tonight’s card. Moloney played it safe, using his jab and staying away from Kaikanha to win a dull decision. The judges’ scores were 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109. The way Moloney fought tonight, he’d be no competition for champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue.
Where to now for George Kambosos Jr?
By Brian Webber: George Kambosos Jr tasted defeat for the second time last Saturday night at the hands of Devin Haney at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Although the fight was arguably more competitive than the first one, Kambosos lost by a worse set of scores at 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110.
Fights that need to happen in 2023: Crawford – Spence, Wilder – Ruiz, Gervonta – Ryan & Benavidez – Plant
By Sean Jones: In 2023, four excellent fights must happen involving top fighters from 4 weight classes. Whether any of these contests take place will depend on the promoters, networks, and to a lesser extent, the fighters. This year, there weren’t any great fights that took place in the popular...
Dmitry Bivol prefers Beterbiev fight next over Canelo rematch
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he’s more interested in a undisputed light heavyweight championship fight against IBF, WBC& WBO 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev next rather than a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, should he successfully defend his WBA belt against mandatory Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th.
Stephen Espinoza says Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is “very close”
By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.
Boxing Results: Devin “The Dream” Haney Defeats Kambosos, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: At the Rod Laver Arena, Victoria, Melbourne, Australia Saturday over ESPN+ and ESPN Top Rank presented in a rematch in the Main Event WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight champ Devin “The Dream” Haney, defeated former WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champ George “Ferocious” Kambosos, Jr.
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
Alycia Baumgardner Wins Unification Match And Now She’s Focused On Becoming Undisputed
By Vince D’Writer: Two bitter rivals have been impatiently waiting to face each other in a super featherweight unification bout, and they finally clashed inside the squared circle as Alycia Baumgardner defeated Mikaela Mayer by way of split decision on October 15 at the 02 Arena in London. Alycia...
Shields vs. Marshall – live results for tonight’s clash at O2 Arena
By Mark Eisner: IBF,/WBA/WBC World female middleweight champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) put on a masterclass performance, defeating the much slower previously unbeaten WBO belt holder Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision on Saturday night in their undisputed clash at the O2 Arena in London.
