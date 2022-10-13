WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.

