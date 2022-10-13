Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Triple H Discusses White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave some insight into the planning that led into Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, Triple H said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With AEW
Chris Jericho will stay with AEW for the next three years as he has signed a contract extension with the company that would bring him through 2025. Variety reported the news today. AEW later confirmed it with the following press release:. October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho,...
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels “Always Talk” About Montreal
WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have been able to put their past issues behind them, and can now speak openly about Montreal. In 1997, Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWF Championship when Michaels locked him in the Sharpshooter and Vince McMahon called for the bell to ring.
Kurt Angle Discusses His Deal With WWE, Says He’s Doing Production Work Backstage
During a recent interview with Bubba The Love Sponge, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his current role with WWE. Angle elaborated on some details regarding his WWE contract, saying that he’s involved backstage doing some production work. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Where He Got His Ring Name From, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
Bret Hart Calls Jerry Lawler The Greatest Villain In Wrestling
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has praised his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, calling the Memphis legend the greatest villain in wrestling. Lawler, one of the most decorated champions of all time, feuded with Bret sporadically from 1993 to 1995, culminating in a Kiss My Foot match at King of the Ring 1995, which Hart won.
New Match Added To Stacked Tonight’s WWE NXT Show
WWE has announced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will face Wes Lee and Oro Mensah tonight on NXT. This is the latest match to be added to the loaded card for tonight’s show that will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the episode, which...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Jon Moxley Comments On The Benefits Of Rehab & His Mental State
Jon Moxley stepped away from All Elite Wrestling last year to enter rehab. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion opened up on his mindset prior to going into treatment, how stepping away helped his equilibrium, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Sammy Guevara Announced For Commentary Role At Dubai Boxing Event
AEW’s Sammy Guevara will be taking his talents on the mic to the world of professional boxing next month. On Twitter, Guevara announced that he will be in Dubai for the Global Titans event, where he will serve as a commentator and backstage correspondent. Global Titans Fight Night will...
Jeff Hardy Ordered To Be In Court This Week, Free Meet & Greet With Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will be doing a meet and greet this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville, FL. The meet and greet will be free for all fans who have purchased a ticket for Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the...
Kevin Owens To Appear On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Kevin Owens is slated to make his return to the WWE NXT brand on tonight’s loaded show to be the moderator for a segment featuring NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The three stars will meet in a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc this...
