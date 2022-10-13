Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
Gamespot
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
Gamespot
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer
Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Scorn -- Here's What The Critics Think Of The Gruesome Game Pass Title
Scorn, the survival horror game from Ebb Software, is out now on Xbox and PC, but how is the game holding up with critics? Reviews are now online alongside the game's launch, and opinions are all over the place. Scorn's art is inspired by the works of H.R. Giger and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Gamespot
10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
Gamespot
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale
The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Gamespot
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game
I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Gamespot
Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
Gamespot
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Gamespot
The Simpsons Waterworld Joke Arcade Game Is Now A Real Game You Can Play
Over the many decades that The Simpsons has been around, the animated TV series has had a good grasp on video games, poking fun at the scene with numerous fake titles. One such example was seen in the season six episode "The Springfield Files" with a laugh at the expense of Kevin Costner's critical flop Waterworld. If you've ever wished that the game was real and playable without having to dump $10 worth of quarters into an arcade machine, the good news is that one industrious developer has turned the gag into a free PC game.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Comments / 0