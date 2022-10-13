ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison

The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide

Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer

Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay

Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game

I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News

Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Simpsons Waterworld Joke Arcade Game Is Now A Real Game You Can Play

Over the many decades that The Simpsons has been around, the animated TV series has had a good grasp on video games, poking fun at the scene with numerous fake titles. One such example was seen in the season six episode "The Springfield Files" with a laugh at the expense of Kevin Costner's critical flop Waterworld. If you've ever wished that the game was real and playable without having to dump $10 worth of quarters into an arcade machine, the good news is that one industrious developer has turned the gag into a free PC game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads

For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
VIDEO GAMES

