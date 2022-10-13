ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGCO Agriculture Foundation and Heifer Netherlands Announce a Two-Year Partnership to Reduce GHG Emissions using Climate-Smart Dairy Farming in Nepal

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced a USD 250,000 grant to Heifer Netherlands (Stichting Heifer Nederland) to improve the sustainability, productivity and resilience of smallholder dairy farming families through the development of a climate-smart and productive dairy model in Nepal.

Nepalese dairy farmer taking part in climate-smart project. (Photo Courtesy Heifer Netherlands)

The two-year partnership was chosen from hundreds of grant applications received in response to AAF’s climate campaign. The project is an integral part of the AAF’s strategic sustainability actions to support climate action within the context of agriculture.

Dairy farming is an important source of livelihood for rural people in Nepal, generating income, food and nutrition security and employment, particularly for vulnerable households. However, dairy livestock generate high amounts of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and contribute to climate changes, including erratic rainfall patterns and flooding that impact dairy farmers in Nepal.

Funded by the AAF, this project will help minimize existing GHG emissions from Nepalese smallholder dairy farming practices while improving productivity. It will also help smallholder dairy producers, particularly women, focus on climate-smart solutions. The project approach will combine several sustainable farming methods. Producers will learn to develop climate-smart feed management and animal husbandry systems that reduce enteric fermentation, improve the productivity of animals and sequester carbon emissions through fodder trees and proper manure management with clean energy production using biogas and organic fertilizer.

“Nepal remains one of the world’s least-developed nations. The majority of people live in rural areas. We want to prioritize actions for the direct benefit of these farmers’ livelihoods while supporting sustainable agricultural practices that maintain soil fertility, raise healthy livestock, and improve the environment. Across food chains, from livestock to crop production, climate change continues to have a significant impact on food security and livelihoods of farmers and their communities,” said Roger Batkin, Board Chair, AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

Over the next 24 months, the project will support beneficiary farmers (100 households/500 family members), dairy value chain actors, and dairy farmers across Nepal during the dissemination phase, rural communities, academia, research institutions and government and non-governmental institutions. In addition, the project will contribute directly to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 7 and 13 and indirectly to SDGs 8, 10, 12 and 17.

“We are very happy with the trust and financial support that the AGCO Agricultural Foundation is providing to Heifer Netherlands to implement the climate-smart dairy farming project in Nepal. This project will also contribute to the work of a large long-term program called ‘Milky Way Nepal’ that aims to transform the smallholder dairy sector into a fair, profitable and climate-smart value chain by 2030. The granted award is one of the first steps into realizing this ambitious program,” said Goossen Hoenders, Executive Director of Stichting Heifer Nederland.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About the AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF)

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), initiated by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The foundation initiates impactful programs that support food security, foster sustainable agricultural development and build needed agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. AAF is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

About Heifer Netherlands

Heifer Netherlands is a non-profit organization registered in the Netherlands and is part of the International Heifer network working in more than 20 countries. Heifer is on a mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities. For more information, visit our website: www.heifer.nl/en/

CONTACT: Aryn Drawdy, Corporate Communications Director

aryn.drawdy@agcocorp.comIngeborg Geluk, Heifer Netherlands

Ingeborg@heifer.nl

