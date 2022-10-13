After Mat-Su bathroom ban, community fundraises for all-gender high school restroom

Read full article on original website
Bruce Owens
4d ago
This is so stupid. So out of hundreds of kids one is non-binary which is just ridiculous. If you are non-binary then use the bathroom of your biological sex. And guess what sometimes in life the answer is NO.
Reply(2)
17
oathkeeper
4d ago
pandering to delusional mental health fad, but crowdsourcing is a good plan. ty schoolboard, but ty also to the ppl that donated.
Reply(1)
6
Michael Gunderson
3d ago
5k so silly it's going to be more like 50 k, for confused kids to pee or take a dump, God made male and female. maybe they should teach that instead of teaching them that they are not who they are
Reply
4
Related
alaskapublic.org
Elders and Youth Conference returns to in-person gathering
The Elders and Youth Conference is underway in Anchorage this week, back to what it used to be – a time for both young and old to make a personal connection through their love of Alaska Native culture. For the last two years, the pandemic kept them from meeting...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage child psychiatric hospital scrutinized in federal inspectors’ investigation
One of Alaska’s only providers of psychiatric treatment for children is under increased scrutiny after reports of patients escaping a hospital, write-ups by federal regulators for various “deficiencies” and lawsuits alleging patients were sexually abused. North Star Behavioral Health operates three campuses in Anchorage and is the...
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
newsfromthestates.com
A two-year drive successfully renames two Southcentral Alaska mountains
The view from South Suicide Peak, now known as as South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is seen in May 2020. It includes other Chugach State Park mountains and glimpses of Cook Inlet. (Photo by Jania Tumey) The federal Board of Geographic Names has renamed two mountains near Anchorage after a...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Native artists display work at Alaska Pacific University
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the ConocoPhillips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University, you will see and hear the imagination of an artist. Joe Senungetuk was born in Wales and has lived in Nome, Fairbanks, and around the state. He is an Inupiaq artist and Elder in residence at APU’s art program.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskapublic.org
Bronson officials greenlit $4.9M to build East Anchorage nav center without Assembly approval
Officials with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration approved a contractor to spend millions on building an emergency shelter, without getting approval from the Assembly. During an Oct. 7 work session, Public Works Director Lance Wilber acknowledged the mistake. He said the city had given Roger Hickel Contracting the go-ahead...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly votes to use the Golden Lion as housing for homeless, not emergency shelter
Hundreds of hotel rooms and emergency shelter beds in Anchorage will continue to be available to people without homes through at least the end of the year. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday committed $3.5 million more for ongoing shelter, meal and navigation services through Dec. 31. The Assembly also decided...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage woman missing a week after Turnagain walk
An Anchorage woman has been missing for a week from the city’s Turnagain neighborhood, as police and her family look for her. Faith Rasmussen was last seen Oct. 5 near her home in the 3600 block of Carleton Avenue, near Turnagain Elementary School, according to police, who declined to answer questions about the case as it remains an active investigation.
alaskasnewssource.com
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The demolition of the Fourth Avenue Theatre began in early August, but on Thursday, city workers were finally making a lot of noise and progress. “This seems to be the first day that you can really see demolition, I’m sure there’s been a lot going on that we couldn’t see,” Brent Howell, a longtime Anchorage resident, said.
bizneworleans.com
Audubon Zoo Welcomes 2 New Bear Cubs
NEW ORLEANS — From the Audubon Nature Institute:. Two young black bear cubs are the newest residents at Audubon Zoo. The two cubs arrived in New Orleans following a long trek from their temporary home at Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska. The two sisters were rescued by Alaska Department...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Army National Guard rescue missions
The island and project are owned and operated by Cook Inlet Region Inc., which sells the energy generated by the turbines to Chugach Electric as part of a 25-year power purchase agreement. Oct. 14, 2022 FastCast. A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre. Updated: 11 hours ago. A...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cyclist in critical condition after run-in with car in Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in Northeast Anchorage. Anchorage police swing shift officers responded to the intersection of Bragaw Street and Debarr Road shortly after 6 p.m. after a report of a biker being hit by a Suburban. Police say the man was biking south on Bragaw when he entered the crosswalk.
Comments / 23