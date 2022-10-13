ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

UPDATE: McKeesport Police locate missing 17-year-old

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XaBm_0iXuLkeX00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/13) 03:19

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - According to McKeesport Police, Zykia Settles has been found.

------------------------------------------------------

McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Settles is missing from Olive Street. She's known to hang out in the Hi View Gardens area of McKeesport and Duquesne, police said.

McKeesport police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Zykia Settles. (Photo provided by City of McKeesport Police Department/Facebook)

She's described as 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and distressed jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler City Police searching for 74-year-old Mary Ann Thompson in Butler County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County are searching for a 74-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police say Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. Police say she may be at risk of harm or injury and could be confused.Thompson is described by police as being 5'2'". weighing 140 lbs. with gray hair and was last seen wearing jeans a white t-shirt with a gray flannel jacket and pink shoes.Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Butler City Police at 724-287-7769.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead

HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley man missing since September found dead

The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Search underway for suspects after car shot up in Arnold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A manhunt is underway after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold on Monday.Surveillance video captured the shooting along Kenneth Avenue around 11:30 a.m.An officer on patrol in the area heard the shots.Police say four people fled the scene, leading to a chase.Two are now in custody and at least one gun has been recovered.
ARNOLD, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 people in custody after vehicle is shot up in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Two people were taken into custody Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle in Arnold, Westmoreland County. Watch the report from Westmoreland County in the video player above. This incident happened in the area of Drey Street and Kenneth Avenue. Our crews spotted the area...
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in North Side shooting loved art and her family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman killed in a shooting on the North Side over the weekend is being remembered by her loved ones. Three people were killed Saturday night after an argument at a gas station led to gunfire. Two of the victims, including 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, were innocent bystanders, according to police.Bridgette Mehalic described her daughter as loyal, strong, a fighter, and a survivor who loved art and her family."When she would walk into a room, the room would light up with her smile," Bridgette Mehalic said.Bridgette Mehalic is still stunned that her daughter is gone."This just doesn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night

Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
CBS News

Missing North Side woman found

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said a woman who had been missing since last week has been found. Police asked for help over the weekend finding Tara Steiner but later said on Monday that she'd been safely located.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot on South Side

Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer cab hits North Huntingdon apartment building

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer cab hit the side of an apartment building in Westmoreland County on Monday. Police at the scene said the driver was hooking up the trailer when the cab went across the street, hitting the Colonial Manor Apartments. The cab struck the corner of the building but didn't cause any major damage. Most of the residents weren't home, but four people were evacuated, police said. The driver had some minor scratches and bruises but was still taken to the hospital. Crews are working to remove the vehicle.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy