UPDATE: McKeesport Police locate missing 17-year-old
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - According to McKeesport Police, Zykia Settles has been found.
McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Police said Settles is missing from Olive Street. She's known to hang out in the Hi View Gardens area of McKeesport and Duquesne, police said.
She's described as 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and distressed jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.
