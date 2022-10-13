I Committed: 1st Team All-American & State Player of the Year Jazzy Francik on Why Florida State… “I Just Knew I Could Call It My Home Away from Home!”

Read full article on original website
Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Week 8: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — As October rolls along the lights shine bright on Football Friday Nights as we head into week 8 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week eight, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring a district showdown between Lake Brantley and Apopka.
bungalower
Orlando Pride fires coaches for allegations of bullying and retaliation. Coaches retaliate
The National Women’s Soccer League announced this past Monday that it had canceled the contracts of Orlando Pride coaches Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene, according to a report by ESPN. “Cromwell’s and Greene’s employment contracts are terminated effective immediately. Cromwell and Greene are ineligible to work in the NWSL...
Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase
A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Melbourne Bulldogs Defeat Heritage Panthers 27-19 on Space Coast Daily TV
ABOVE VIDEO: Heritage Panthers to Host the Melbourne Bulldogs on Space Coast Daily TV. BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Heritage Panthers are set to host the Melbourne Bulldogs in prep football action on Space Coast Daily TV. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and Space...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/14
This weekend has plenty of good high school football games for one to attend. There are five games on Friday 10/14, kickoff is approximately 7pm EST for all games. There is also a make-up game for district rivals Seabreeze Sandcrabs (1-4) and Deltona Wolves (5-1) on Monday 10/17. That game will kickoff around 6pm at Daytona Municipal Stadium and be broadcasted right here on WNDB.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
click orlando
Strong cold front increases rain chances Monday, Tuesday ahead of coolest air in months
ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a stray downpour Sunday, mainly south of Orlando, most of Central Florida will again be dry. Under mostly sunny skies, highs climb into the upper 80s. Expect more clouds and a higher chance of rain Monday ahead of a strong cold front. The bulk...
Injured Cedric Baxter sits, but Edgewater still wins
Chase Carter, Kaden Shields-Dutton and Semaj Fleming pick up the offensive slack for the Eagles
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando
Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
tastychomps.com
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs
Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
