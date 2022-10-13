ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video

Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
107 JAMZ

How Old Does A Kid Need To Be To Stay At Home Alone?

I know this seems like a simple question, but how old does a kid need to be to be left at home alone? I know when we were coming up, that was pretty common. If mom had to go to the store, she would leave me in charge of my siblings. She would do the same if she had to work. I grew up in a single-parent household and my mother had a couple of jobs to make ends meet.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

What Are 2023’s Trendiest Baby Names and Why are They Trending?

Your name is a very important piece of personal capital when it comes to how you value yourself. While Shakespeare may have queried "what's in a name" we are finding out that in today's modern times, a name can be a stepping stone to success or the first faulty step toward a lifetime of disappointment.
107 JAMZ

Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report

Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances after reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy