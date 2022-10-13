Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Six-day window in effect for WVU vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 29, Big 12 Conference football home game against TCU. The game time and television network, for the TCU...
WTRF
Jasir Cox scoop and score nominated for Big 12 Play of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia returned to the win column Thursday night, and another West Virginia player has been nominated for the Big 12 Conference’s Smokin’ Play of the Week. Jasir Cox’s game-tying 65-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery for a touchdown has been nominated as one of the...
WTRF
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
WTRF
Mountaineers score three to top Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind one goal and one assist from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Baylor at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. Clad in pink jerseys for the squad’s annual Pink Match...
WTRF
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
WTRF
WVU picks up two more wins on Day Two in Colorado Springs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team shot a 4715 on its second day in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to defeat No. 2 Air Force (4690) and No. 19 UTEP (4568) on Sunday afternoon, at the United States Air Force Academy. The Mountaineers (6-0, 2-0 GARC)...
WTRF
Legg thinks “I wonder what my mom’s doing” ahead of game-winning field goal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior kicker Casey Legg has been automatic for West Virginia this season. The veteran Mountain State product entered Thursday night’s matchup versus Baylor a perfect 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 19-for-19 on extra-point tries. Legg booted five PATs against the Bears, and made a...
WTRF
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
WTRF
Resilient WVU tops Chicago State in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball is back in the win column after sweeping Chicago State at home, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. WVU’s victory snaps a six-game losing streak as the Mountaineers (7-12, 0-6 Big 12) take a one-game pause from their conference schedule. They demonstrated resiliency and consistency in the victory, two things coach Reed Sunahara had expressed a desire to see during the team’s skid.
WTRF
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
WTRF
Much colder as we begin the new work-week
TONIGHT: Cooler start to the workweek with a lack of sunshine across the Ohio Valley. Winds were pertinent for most of the day and that made it feel much cooler. Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind started to pickup this afternoon with gusts of 35 mph registered at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Overcast skies were around for most of the day with a few instances of clearing around dinner. Dry air is wrapping around the upper-level weather system and will eventually erode some of the cloudiness this evening. Clouds will increase by the time we head into the morning commute. The National Weather Service has cancelled the freeze watch for our area, due to the increase in cloud cover. This will stabilize temperatures and not allow for radiational cooling to occur at the surface (a process that typically aides in frost formation). Although Tyler and Wetzel County are outlined in a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Tonight, clouds will start to increase after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Stay bundled up as you head out the door. The wind chill will be a factor into tomorrow morning as the winds blow from the west around 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
WTRF
As the freezing weather approaches, make sure to bring your plants inside
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the freeze warning tonight, the time has come to bring in the porch plants, and protect the other outdoor plants that you want to save. Ohio County Extension Agent Karen Cox advises covering the entire plant, down to the ground, using a floating row cover, also called a frost blanket. She says you should anchor it with rocks or soil.
WTRF
NAMI’s 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – NAMI is the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Greater Wheeling and is the only national alliance affiliate in the entire state of West Virginia. This 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness works with several community partners and residents in the Ohio Valley to...
WTRF
Be a Buddy, Not a Bully with Bordas & Bordas and WTRF
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents, did you know 1 in 5 students reports being bullied? That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it. WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for the “Be...
WTRF
Scarecrow Lane at Cockayne is BACK!
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cockayne Farmstead is bringing back Scarecrow Lane for businesses, organizations, clubs, and individuals to design and build their own scarecrow to display on the lawn. From October 15-31, community members can admire the scarecrows during Cockayne’s regular operating hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m....
WTRF
Wheeling SleepOut 2022 shows that everyone deserves a “Happily Ever After”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The words “Once Upon a Time” resonate feelings of fairytale, fantasy, and hope. This is the theme of the 12th Annual Wheeling SleepOut, hosted by Youth Service System Wheeling. Teams can sign up to build temporary structures for the evening, and spend a...
Comments / 0