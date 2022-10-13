ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

x1071.com

UW-Madison alum nearing complete collection of 112 Homecoming buttons

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a week stepped in traditions of block parties, pep rallies, pink flamingoes on Bascom Hill and Homecoming buttons. It’s because of that last tradition that Pete Christianson stands out among alumni of the university. The Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW-Platteville and NICC Sign Agreements

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Northeast Iowa Community College has signed three new articulation agreements that will streamline transfer opportunities for students pursuing agriculture. The agreements establish pathways of transfer for NICC’s Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agriculture Business, Conservation Agronomist and Dairy Science Technology to UW-Platteville’s Bachelor of Science degree programs in Agribusiness, Soil and Crop Science and Dairy Science, respectively. The new agreements go into effect immediately.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

UW-P Alumnus Provides Estate Gift of Over $1 Million

University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials have announced a more than $1 million estate gift from a late alumnus. Gerald Gunderson, who graduated from UW-Platteville in 1965, died in 2021. The estate gift, which will support nine scholarships he previously established at the university, is one of the largest estate gifts in UW-Platteville Foundation’s history. Gunderson earned a general science degree from UW-Platteville and a master’s degree in biology from Northern Michigan University and went on to teach middle school science for 30 years,
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Empty Stroller Awareness Walk honors infants who have died

MADISON, Wis. — Bereaved parents and their supporters walked around Capitol Square Saturday night to raise awareness for pregnancy and infant loss. The group gathered for the second annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk. Attendees were encouraged to walk with an empty stroller, a powerful image showing the emptiness families are left with when an infant dies.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

12th OWI For Man Injured in Rollover Crash

A man cited for his 12th offense of Driving while Intoxicated suffered life threatening injuries in a crash early Sunday in Shullsburg. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in Shullsburg around 1:30am for a one vehicle rollover. 49 year old Peter Fagan of Ontario was traveling on Highway 11 and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Fagan’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Fagan was taken by Shullsburg EMS to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries. Shullsburg EMS, Shullsburg Fire and UW Madison Med Flight assisted. Fagan was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle and Operating while Intoxicated for the 12th time. The charges will be referred to the District Attorney.
SHULLSBURG, WI
x1071.com

Madison police warn of scam caller posing as captain

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned people Friday night after a scam caller was reported. Police said the scammer called someone, pretended to be an MPD captain and asked for money. The scammer reportedly said that the person had missed a court date and now had to pay money to fix the situation.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fatal Crash on Savanna-Sabula Bridge

Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured in a 2-vehicle crash Saturday on the U.S. Highway 52 Savanna-Sabula Bridge. 61 year old Gregg O’Bryant of Sabula was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead. 63 year old John Ritchie and a passenger, 60 year old Beth Ritchie, both of Savanna, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol, O’Bryant was traveling west on the bridge Saturday night when his vehicle traveled to the right and struck a guardrail. O’Bryant then overcorrected into the path of Ritchie’s vehicle, causing a collision. The accident remains under investigation.
SAVANNA, IL
x1071.com

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man fatally shot by deputy

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was fatally shot by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Windsor Thursday night. Quantaze Campbell, 46, of Madison died of firearm-related injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The Department of Justice is...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man

Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Jamal Davis of Dubuque Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Davis assaulted 32 year old Christina Long of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman

Police say a man was arrested after pointing a handgun in the direction of a woman in Dubuque. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson of Dubuque was arrested at Saturday in the area of Francis Street and Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon. According to reports, 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police Saturday to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction at about 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets. Traffic cameras tracked Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Domestic Dispute Leads To Disorderly Conduct Arrest

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Summit Road in Shullsburg Saturday around 1:30pm for a domestic dispute. As a result, 66 year old Keven Morrison of Shullsburg was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Morrison was taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
x1071.com

Mineral Point Woman Arrested For Violation of Bond Conditions

Officials in Iowa County received a report of a person in violation of bond conditions at an address on Midway Road in Mineral Point Saturday night around 9:15pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the location and arrested 60 year old Teresa Pittz of Mineral Point. Pittz was arrested on a charge of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Pittz was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released after posting bond.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Badgers make it six-straight wins after beating Michigan in four sets

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin volleyball continues to dominate Big Ten play. On Sunday afternoon, the fifth-ranked Badgers beat No. 24 Michigan in four sets. This marks the team’s sixth straight win, all against conference opponents which moves them to a 7-1 Big Ten record. Julia Orzol lead the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badger volleyball’s Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team is stacking up the wins, and stacking up the awards. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It’s the first time in her career that she has won the award. A dangerous...
MADISON, WI

