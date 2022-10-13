Read full article on original website
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter After Woman is Found Deceased from Gunshot in Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 4:14 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and medics with Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the area of South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a press release from the Clearwater County...
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
Two Injured After Wrong-way Driver Causes Head-on Collision on Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police, at approximately 3:51 a.m. Friday morning, emergency crews responded to a two vehicle, head-on collision on northbound US95 near milepost 314, on the Lewiston Hill. A black, 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on US95. A yellow 2001 Ford Escape was traveling southbound,...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
Roadwork on Vassar Meadows Road begins Monday
DEARY - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has roadwork scheduled beginning October 17 for three places along Vassar Meadows Road (Forest Service Road #3347). A contractor will be replacing cattle guards on Vassar Meadows Road at approximately mile marker 4, mile marker 5.8, and mile marker...
Landslide Repair on Swiftwater Road Scheduled to Begin October 19
LOWELL, ID - The U.S. Forest Service has contracted Debco construction for landslide repair work to be done on Swiftwater Road (Forest Service Road #470) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Moose Creek Ranger District in Idaho County. Crews are scheduled to begin work on Wednesday, October 19. Contractors...
Emergency Waste Line Repair on 1200 Block of 21st Street Scheduled for October 18
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has hired J Russell Excavation to perform an emergency wastewater line repair on the 1200 block of 21st Street. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. According to the City, while work is being completed 21st Street will be reduced...
Crews Able to Quickly Knock Down Fire in Garage of Residence on River Ridge Dr.
ASOTIN - A fire located in the garage of a residence on River Ridge Dr. was quickly knocked down by responding units shortly after midnight Tuesday night. The Asotin Fire Department was dispatched to the residence shortly after midnight. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Clearwater Paper fire units also responded as part of a mutual aid agreement.
Grangeville Resident Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Unannounced Home Parole Visit
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Pullman PD Seeking Information After Several Public Trash Bins are Stolen from Greek Row
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is seeking information after several public trash bins were reportedly stolen from around Greek Row on the WSU Pullman campus. According to the City of Pullman Police Department, the bins belong to the City of Pullman and College Hill Association, and were provided in an effort to keep the area clean for those who work, live and play on Pullman's College Hill.
Which Idaho County is the Absolute Best One for Retirement?
I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do. Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life...
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association Seeks Area Fire Wardens to Help Protect Nearly a Million Acres of Forestland
OROFINO - The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) is seeking to hire two Area Fire Wardens to direct its fire suppression and hazard management activities. “Finding wildland firefighting leadership is a challenge nationwide, but C-PTPA offers a great work environment as well as quality of life opportunities,” said C-PTPA Chief...
IT'S FIREWOOD MAKING SEASON IN THE NEZ PERCE NATIONAL FOREST
KAMIAH - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to offer free personal use firewood cutting permits in 2022. Existing permits expire December 31, 2022. Those wishing to cut firewood in 2023 need to acquire a permit from a Forest Service office on or after January 1. Permits are valid...
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
