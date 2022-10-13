ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, ID

Big Country News

Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter After Woman is Found Deceased from Gunshot in Clearwater County

CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 4:14 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and medics with Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the area of South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a press release from the Clearwater County...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
OROFINO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Roadwork on Vassar Meadows Road begins Monday

DEARY - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has roadwork scheduled beginning October 17 for three places along Vassar Meadows Road (Forest Service Road #3347). A contractor will be replacing cattle guards on Vassar Meadows Road at approximately mile marker 4, mile marker 5.8, and mile marker...
POTLATCH, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams

The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Pullman PD Seeking Information After Several Public Trash Bins are Stolen from Greek Row

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is seeking information after several public trash bins were reportedly stolen from around Greek Row on the WSU Pullman campus. According to the City of Pullman Police Department, the bins belong to the City of Pullman and College Hill Association, and were provided in an effort to keep the area clean for those who work, live and play on Pullman's College Hill.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association Seeks Area Fire Wardens to Help Protect Nearly a Million Acres of Forestland

OROFINO - The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) is seeking to hire two Area Fire Wardens to direct its fire suppression and hazard management activities. “Finding wildland firefighting leadership is a challenge nationwide, but C-PTPA offers a great work environment as well as quality of life opportunities,” said C-PTPA Chief...
CLEARWATER, ID
