Anne Hathaway On Her Viral 'The Devil Wears Prada' Fashion Week Coincidence: 'I Wish That I Was This Clever'

Is Anne Hathaway wearing th— the same outfit as her character in The Devil Wears Prada? Yeah, she is!

On Wednesday, October 12, the actress finally addressed her viral moment from last month’s New York Fashion Week, revealing that despite comparisons of her turtleneck and crocodile jacket to an outfit sported by her character, Andy Sachs, during the 2006 comedy, any similarities to the beloved fashion flick were purely coincidental.

“I wish that I was this clever,” Hathaway joked during the recent interview, referencing the look she wore to Michael Kors' spring/summer 2023 runway presentation. Making the resemblance even more uncanny, Hathaway was seated next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was long rumored to have served as the real-life inspiration behind Hathaway’s on-screen boss, fictional, no-nonsense magazine maven Miranda Priestly.

“I wish I had this kind of, I don’t know, Machiavellian tendency and I could move all the chess pieces,” Hathaway continued. “The truth is it was the outfit that came that fit, and that was the best hairstyle for it. And it turns out people really like The Devil Wears Prada.”

But it wasn’t just fans. The looks were so similar, the actress said even she noticed the “funny coincidence” before hitting the star-studded event.

“On the way out the door, I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if anybody will notice?'” she quipped.

Beyond clarifying her fashion happenstance, the star also squashed online rumors alleging that her look was a subtle hint that the beloved comedy, which is based on the 2003 novel of the same name, would be getting a big-screen follow-up.

“There’s not going to be a sequel,” Hathaway shared. “It’s not gonna happen. It’s just like, we can’t do it. It’s not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films,” she continued, adding that fans “can just watch” The Devil Wears Prada “again.”

Hathaway’s recent comments first appeared during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.