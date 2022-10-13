ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22

A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman refuses to leave bar

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery Co.

Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation

PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy