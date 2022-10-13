Read full article on original website
Pa. police investigating Uni-Mart robbery by sword-weilding man in clown mask
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, located in Fern Ridge Station, is investigating an armed robbery by a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a sword. The suspect reportedly entered the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County. He brandished a...
Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22
A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
Shooting in Reading nightclub parking lot leaves man injured
Police in Reading are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 around 1:34am. The incident took place in the parking lot of Reverb Nightclub located in the 1400 block of North 9th Street. Initial reported as a male shot...
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
wrnjradio.com
1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
Thief jumps out of van when he realizes he’s not alone, cops say
Wilson Borough police are looking for a man they say broke into a borough home early Saturday morning and stole their van. There was someone in the van at the time, police said, and the thief jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off. Police said the break-in was...
One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
Woman refuses to leave bar
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
NBC Philadelphia
3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery Co.
Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation
PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
Vehicle fire slows morning commute on I-78 East in Lehigh County
A vehicle fire Monday morning along Interstate 78 East in South Whitehall Township caused temporary traffic issues. One lane was closed just before 7:30 p.m. as flames spit from the vehicle on the far right side of the highway, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera. Traffic slowed to...
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
