Track Worlds: Great Britain topple Italy in men's team pursuit

Men's Team Pursuit

Men's Team Pursuit - Britain beat Italy, Denmark takes bronze

British riders celebrate their victory in the team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

British team riders Ethan Hayter, Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon, and Dan Bigham compete to win the Mens Team Pursuit finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Filippo Ganna powers Italy's team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Denmark motor to the bronze in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dan Bigham celebrates after winning the world title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The controversial Shell logo on GB's team kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

From left: Great Britain team riders Ethan Vernon, Daniel Bigham, Oliver Wood and Ethan Hayter celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after winning the Men's Team Pursuit finals during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Great Britain claimed the men's team pursuit world title in a gloves-off title fight with defending world champions Italy, their first in the discipline since 2018.

It was Hour Record holder against previous Hour Record holder as Filippo Ganna and his Italian teammates Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, and Manilo Moro went up against Dan Bigham and British teammates Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon.

The British gained the early advantage but Ganna came to the front in the final 750 metres to do his usual late surge but this time he found it was not enough, as the British held onto a 0.2-second lead on the line.

"It's unbelievable," Bigham said. "I think we were obviously wanting to a good performance here, and we really focused on just executing good clean rides.

"It's not about being here to win. It's about doing everything we can to perform to the best of our ability and just get the maximum performance out. And bit by bit every single round, we stepped forward and really improved in that way. And I think it was the best we had full stop. It was a really, really clean solid ride. And I think all of us, obviously, are on cloud nine."

Olympic champions Denmark (Tobias Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Norman Hansen, and Rasmus Pedersen) looked to be lagging behind Australia for the bronze medal, but the quartet made a big surge in the final kilometre to snatch the last podium spot from Conor Leahy, Kelland O'Brien, Sam Welsford and James Moriarty by 1.4 seconds.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain (Ethan Hayter, Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon, Daniel Bigham) 0:03:45.829 2 Italy (Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Milan, Manlio Moro, Francesco Lamon) 0:03:46.033 3 Denmark (Tobias Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Norman Hansen, Rasmus Pedersen) 0:03:46.721 4 Australia (Conor Leahy, Kelland O'Brien, Samuel Welsford, James Moriarty, Joshua Duffy) 0:03:48.127 5 New Zealand (Aaron Gate, Thomas Sexton, Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere, Campbell Stewart) 6 France (Benjamin Thomas, Valentin Tabellion, Corentin Ermenault, Quentin Lafargue, Thomas Denis) 7 Germany (Theo Reinhardt, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Nicolas Heinrich, Leon Rohde) 8 Belgium (Tuur Dens, Thibaut Bernard, Gianluca Pollefliet, Noah Vandenbranden) 9 Japan (Shunsuke Imamura, Kazushige Kuboki, Naoki Kojima, Shoi Matsuda) 10 Switzerland (Claudio Imhof, Simon Vitzthum, Valere Thiebaud, Alex Vogel) 11 Canada (Dylan Bibic, Mathias Guillemette, Carson Mattern, Sean Richardson) 12 Poland (Alan Banaszek, Kacper Majewski, Bartosz Rudyk, Szymon Sajnok) 13 People's Republic Of China (Boan Li, Haijiao Sun, Yang Yang, Haiao Zhang) 14 United States Of America (David Domonoske, Anders Johnson, Grant Koontz, Brendan Rhim) 15 Spain (Erik Martorell Haga, Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello, Alberto Perez Diaz, Jaime Romero Villanueva)

Women's Team Pursuit

Italy women win their first Team Pursuit world title

Italians Vittoria Guazzini and Martina Fidanza celebrate winning the team pursuit title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

France celebrates their bronze medal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The roles were reversed in the women's team pursuit, where the team of Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Martina Fidanza and Vittoria Guazzini almost caught the team of Great Britain in the 4km final.

Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris had to settle for the silver medal after finishing well behind Italy's blazing 4:09.760 effort.

France (Marian Borras, Clara Copponi, Valentine Fortin and Victoire Berteau) beat Australia soundly for the bronze medal.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy (Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Martina Fidanza, Vittoria Guazzini, Martina Alzini) 0:04:09.760 2 Great Britain (Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Megan Barker) 0:04:11.369 3 France (Marion Borras, Clara Copponi, Valentine Fortin, Victoire Berteau) 0:04:10.774 4 Australia (Chloe Moran, Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly, Maeve Plouffe) 0:04:13.866 5 Netherlands (Daniek Hengeveld, Maike van der Duin, Mylene de Zoete, Marit Raaijmakers) 6 Germany (Lena Charlotte Reissner, Franziska Brausse, Lana Eberle, Mieke Kroger, Lea lin Teutenberg) 7 Canada (Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah van Dam, Erin j Attwell, Ruby West) 8 United States Of America (Lily Williams, Colleen Gulick, Megan Jastrab, Shayna Powless, Jennifer Valente) 9 Ireland (Emily Kay, Alice Sharpe, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy) 10 People's Republic Of China (Zhilin Huang, Susu Wang, Xiaoyue Wang, Hongjie Zhang) 11 Poland (Karolina Karasiewicz, Daria Pikulik, Karolina Kumiega, Wiktoria Pikulik) 12 Spain (Tania Calvo Barbero, Eukene Larrarte Arteaga, Isabella Maria Escalera, Ziortza Isasi Cristobal) 13 Mexico (Victoria Velasco Fuentes, Yareli Acevedo Mendoza, Jessica Bonilla Escapite, Maria Antonieta Gaxiola Gonzalez) 14 Hong Kong, China (Sze Wing Lee, Bo yee Leung, Wing yee Leung, Yao Pang) 15 Uzbekistan (Sofiya Karimova, Nafosat Kozieva, Yanina Kuskova, Margarita Misyurina)

Women's Elimination Race

Kopecky wins Elimination Race world title

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky outpaces Rachele Barbieri (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky was all smiles after her win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Riders tackle the women's elimination race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A crash took down Briton Sophie Lewis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rachele Barbieri (Italy), Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Jen Valente (United States) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) won the world championship title in the Elimination Race, chasing down a late attack by Rachele Barbieri (Italy) to take the rainbow jersey. Jennifer Valente (USA) held on for third.

After a restart caused by a crash in the send-off that saw Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Australia) run into the holder for Kateřina Kohoutkova (Czech Republic), there was another crash in the early laps involving four riders - Yumi Kajihara (Japan) sparked the multi-rider crash, bringing down Sophie Lewis (Great Britain) and two other riders.

Racing resumed after a quick neutralization, with Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany) the last rider eliminated to take fourth before the last three riders faced off for the medals.

The win was Kopecky's third world title on the track after winning the Points Race in 2021 and Madison in 2017, and comes one year after she finished with the silver medal in the Elimination Race.

"It feels really good. I got together with Kenny de Ketele our national coach to rewatch the footage of last year and I knew what I did wrong last year and knew I couldn't make the same mistake this year," she said.

"In the end, Jennifer Valente already rode so long on the front of the bunch. So yeah, she was done, and that it was only Barbieri and me, and I knew I had to begin early."

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 2 Rachele Barbieri (Italy) 3 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 4 Lea lin Teutenberg (Germany) 5 Mylene de Zoete (Netherlands) 6 Sophie Lewis (Great Britain) 7 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 8 Sarah van Dam (Canada) 9 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Australia) 10 Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 11 Alice Sharpe (Ireland) 12 Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania) 13 Kateřina Kohoutkova (Czech Republic) 14 Alžbeta Bačikova (Slovakia) 15 Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) 16 Argiro Milaki (Greece) 17 Jade Labastugue (France) 18 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 19 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 20 Michelle Andres (Switzerland) 21 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) 22 Daniela Campos (Portugal) 23 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 24 Tawakalt Yekeen (Nigeria)

Scratch Race (Men)

Canadian Dylan Bibic wins Scratch Race world title

Canada's Dylan Bibic celebrates his victory with the Canadian national flag after winning the Mens Scratch Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Canada claimed their first world title of the 2022 UCI Track World Championships, with 19-year-old Dylan Bibic delivering an impressive sprint victory in the men's Scratch Race.

After a blistering late surge by Belgium's Dens Tuur, Bibic came around the fading leader and muscled his way to the line with a wheel's length advantage over silver medalist Kazushige Kuboki (Japan).

Roy Eefting (Netherlands) got past Tuur to take the final podium spot.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Bibic (Canada) 2 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 3 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 4 Tuur Dens (Belgium) 5 Donavan Grondin (France) 6 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 7 Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland) 8 Gavin Hoover (United States Of America) 9 Rui Felipe Alves Oliveira (Portugal) 10 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 11 Mattia Pinazzi (Italy) 12 Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) 13 Tim Wafler (Austria) 14 Rhys Britton (Great Britain) 15 Daniel Babor (Czech Republic) 16 Moritz Malcharek (Germany) 17 Rotem Tene (Israel) 18 Facundo Gabriel Lezica (Argentina) 19 Alex Vogel (Switzerland) DNF Yacine Chalel (Algeria) DNF Akil Campbell (Trinidad & Tabago) DNF Joshua Duffy (Australia) DNF Martin Chren (Slovakia) DNS Mohammad Ganjkhanlou (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Keirin (Men)

Lavreysen takes another title in Dutch 1-2

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won the men's keirin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Defending world champion Harrie Lavreysen added another victory to his ever-growing palmares, out-sprinting teammate Jeffrey Hoogland to give the Netherlands gold and silver in the men's keirin.

The pair hit the front early and never looked back, holding off Kevin Quintero (Colombia).

Sebastien Vigier gave France something to cheer for, taking fourth after making the finals in a photo finish with Australia's Matthew Richardson in the semifinal round.