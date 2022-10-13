Read full article on original website
Related
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Community Open Enrollment Health Fair will be held on Oct. 21
The Fontana Community Open Enrollment Health Fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 to provide valuable information regarding health and wellness resources for local families. The Health Fair will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue. There will be...
Fontana Herald News
New Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will open
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
Fontana Herald News
Are you prepared for an earthquake? Oct. 20 is ShakeOut Day
Local residents are invited to join 22,000 San Bernardino County employees and 700,000 other people living and working in the county by practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 during this year’s Great ShakeOut. “San Bernardino County is earthquake...
pepperbough.com
CHS spotlights its Hispanic Heritage at 2nd annual celebration
Colton, CA—On October 14th, Colton High School honored its Hispanic heritage with performances of traditional hispanic music, dances, and dessert at its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Performances were held in front of the Cafetorium. “Felt like bringing more interest into Hispanic Heritage month by performing music and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Vanessa Hernandez is named Fontana P.D.'s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for July
Records Supervisor Vanessa Hernandez was named the Fontana Police Department’s July Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for her hard work and dedication to her job. Hernandez is in charge of overseeing the new system for compiling crime statistics which was instituted by the U.S. Department of Justice, a daunting and tedious but important task.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
Fontana Herald News
Porch, Tomicic, and White are Fontana P.D.'s Employees of the Month for July
Corporal Buddy Porch, Officer Christine Tomicic, and Probation Officer Jazmyn White were honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for July. They were recognized for their ability to oversee the Multiple Enforcement Team’s program called “Shelter Court,” which helped homeless people get access to the San Bernardino County court system on July 8 at Miller Park.
Cal Fresh recipients getting 12% boost in benefits
There are tens of thousands of people right in Orange County who may be missing out on free money each month to buy food for their families. Cal Fresh is looking to change that for low income families in Orange County, increasing monthly benefits by 12-percent. For Orange County resident Carolyn Lure, that means she will be receiving an extra $30 per month thanks to California's food stamps program. She loaded up on bananas, apples, pears and oranges on Thursday shopping at a Northgate market in Anaheim. "Right now, I'm gonna buy vegetables. I can balance out my meals more because I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
precinctreporter.com
Exhibition Examines Racism, Triumphs of Black Inland Residents
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, October 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION NEWS: Three candidates for mayor of Fontana respond to questionnaire
Three persons are running for mayor of Fontana in the upcoming November election. Incumbent Acquanetta Warren is seeking re-election and is being opposed by challengers Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval (a member of the Fontana City Council) and Shannon O’Brien (a former Fontana Unified School District board member). The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation
Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
tnso.news
California Flooding/Hurricane Kay
Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
KTLA.com
Mary’s Kitchen in Orange returns as food pantry for those in need
A longtime nonprofit serving homeless people has reopened months after its former location was forced to close. Mary’s Kitchen in Orange is back after its old home on West Struck Avenue was shut down by the city due to its location on city-owned property and its propensity for numerous police calls, officials told the soup kitchen.
Fontana Herald News
Election ballots are being delivered to registered voters in San Bernardino County
The 2022 general election ballots have been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service, so all registered voters in San Bernardino County should be on the lookout for their ballot to arrive soon, the county said in a news release. “Mailing your voted ballot remains the easiest way to vote and...
CSUB Runner
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
whsgoldenarrow.com
Homecoming Royalty Ushers in a New Era of Inclusivity
The Homecoming football game took place on Friday, Sept. 23 where senior Associated Student Body (ASB) President Nanami Yamakawa and senior ASB Performing Arts Commissioner Genesis Araiza won Homecoming Royalty. Yamakawa and Araiza were thrilled to receive the title. “That was a special night for me. I was very surprised...
Comments / 0