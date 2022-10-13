ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arjen Lucassen announces live 01011001 shows for September

By Jerry Ewing
 8 days ago

Dutch progger Arjen Lucassen has announced that he will be bringing Ayreon back to the live stage.

He will be performing the band's 2008 album 01011001 to Tilburg's 013 venue for three dates in September, 15, 16 and 17. You can watch a video trailer below.

"After 4 sold out Ayreon - Electric Castle Live & Other Tale s shows at the 013 venue in The Netherlands in 2019 (attended by 12,000 Ayreon fans from 64 countries) and three sold out Ayreon Universe shows in 2017, Ayreon is poised to add yet another exciting chapter to its live history with 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves ," Lucassen said in a statement. "This upcoming production is based on the highly acclaimed Ayreon concept album 01011001 , originally released in 2008. The album will be performed in its entirety, plus a few extra songs. It will be a huge live production, with an amazing stage design, stunning visuals, special FX and… a unique live surround audio experience."

Released in 2008, 01011001 was the seventh Ayreon album and featured guest vocalists Floor Jansen , Anneke van Giersbergen , Magnum 's Bob Catley , Evergrey 's Tom Englud, Katatonia 's Jonas Renkse , Hansi Kürsch ( Blind Guardian ), Jorn Lande and former Gotthard vocalist Steve Lee in his final guest appearance before his death in 2010.

Although Lucassen's recent live extravaganza have featured an array of guest vocalists, there's no confirmation as yet as to who might be featuring for 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves .

Tickets for the shows go on sale on October 27 at 3pm EST and will be available here .

Louder

Louder

