Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting villainous with its Scar update next week

Scar, Simba's murderous uncle from The Lion King, is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley on October 19.

If you grew up in the '90s, you might remember Scar as the ruthless and cunning big cat from 1994's The Lion King who taught you - perhaps at too young an age - about the finality of death. Well, now he's coming to Disney's cozy life sim, which could either force you to confront your childhood trauma over Mufasa's murder or just be a cool new addition to the game, depending on your past experiences.

The Scar update is Disney Dreamlight Valley's first significant content update, and it packs not just the new character, but also improvements to the photo mode, a new Star Path (Disney's take on a battle pass), and more content that's yet to be specified.

While we still don't know everything coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley when the update drops next week, the brief animation included in today's announcement seems to hide some small teases. For example, Wall-E is holding what appears to be a small pumpkin, which might signify some seasonal Halloween content on the way. Plus, if you look near the edges of the image, you'll also see ravens flying around, potentially hinting at some new, spooky critters in the new update. Again, this is pure speculation fueled by mounting Halloween spirit.

With a major update coming next week and a Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update set to arrive at some point later this year, the star-studded life sim already has a lot in the works.

