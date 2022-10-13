Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested following disturbance at Ammon home
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Rebel Road in Ammon Sunday to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. advising that...
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Early Friday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Pearce Drive after receiving a report of a man trying to break into vehicles. The reporting party advised they could see from...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in sriracha sauce
IDAHO FALLS – A local man who hid drugs in sauce was sentenced on meth trafficking charges Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Derek Bryan Lee Gandall to 5 to 10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Gandall was ordered to pay $15,785 in legal fees as well.
eastidahonews.com
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
eastidahonews.com
Cindy Dominguez
Cindy Lou Dominguez, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 14, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Cindy was born June 22, 1957, in Ashton, Idaho, to Roy Francis Dixon and Joyce Pauline Rawson Dixon. She grew up and attended schools in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
eastidahonews.com
Mom wants to borrow $2,000 and leave my spouse in the dark
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
‘He had a warrior’s heart.’ Local mother opens up about her son who died while fighting in Ukraine
REXBURG — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered and honored for his life of service to all those around him. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. “He had...
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after car is found submerged in water
RIGBY — Officials are trying to figure out how a car ended up submerged in water Monday morning. The unoccupied 1999 Honda Civic was found around 8:30 a.m. in the “dry bed” at 433 North 4200 East about 20 yards downstream from a bridge. It’s unknown who...
eastidahonews.com
Dayton Marvin Kluksdal
Dayton Marvin Kluksdal, 85, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage
IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
eastidahonews.com
Group hosting Halloween 5K in Rexburg
REXBURG – A local organization is hosting a Halloween 5K in Rexburg next week. Parkrun, which holds weekly 5K events, is hosting the Halloween event on October 29 at Riverside Park. “Wear your Halloween costume and get ready to run,” says event organizer Joe Jones. Parkrun is a...
eastidahonews.com
98-year-old building in Ashton listed on National Register of Historic Places
ASHTON – A building in Ashton dating back nearly a century was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Rankin Auto Court at 120 U.S. Highway 20 was one of the early motels in the area that catered to tourists traveling in an automobile to Yellowstone National Park. It was 1924 and automobiles were the new mode of transportation.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout; a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds.
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
eastidahonews.com
Family Nuclear Science Night at the INL provides hands-on experience for students
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory invites local students and their families to attend Family Nuclear Science Night, a STEM event that introduces visitors to nuclear science, engineering and more. The event will be held at the INL Meeting Center in the Energy Innovation Laboratory at 775 MK Simpson...
eastidahonews.com
Masquerade Ball kicks off several weeks of Halloween fun at the Idaho Falls Zoo
IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to celebrate the Halloween season in the wildest place in town, the Idaho Falls Zoo. The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a few events to help our community enjoy the season. The Masquerade Ball is the night to don your best suit or...
Comments / 0