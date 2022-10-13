ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Man arrested following disturbance at Ammon home

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Rebel Road in Ammon Sunday to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. advising that...
AMMON, ID
Wanted man arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Early Friday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Pearce Drive after receiving a report of a man trying to break into vehicles. The reporting party advised they could see from...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
AMMON, ID
Man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in sriracha sauce

IDAHO FALLS – A local man who hid drugs in sauce was sentenced on meth trafficking charges Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Derek Bryan Lee Gandall to 5 to 10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Gandall was ordered to pay $15,785 in legal fees as well.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Cindy Dominguez

Cindy Lou Dominguez, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 14, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Cindy was born June 22, 1957, in Ashton, Idaho, to Roy Francis Dixon and Joyce Pauline Rawson Dixon. She grew up and attended schools in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Mom wants to borrow $2,000 and leave my spouse in the dark

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Dayton Marvin Kluksdal

Dayton Marvin Kluksdal, 85, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
AMMON, ID
City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage

IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Group hosting Halloween 5K in Rexburg

REXBURG – A local organization is hosting a Halloween 5K in Rexburg next week. Parkrun, which holds weekly 5K events, is hosting the Halloween event on October 29 at Riverside Park. “Wear your Halloween costume and get ready to run,” says event organizer Joe Jones. Parkrun is a...
REXBURG, ID
98-year-old building in Ashton listed on National Register of Historic Places

ASHTON – A building in Ashton dating back nearly a century was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Rankin Auto Court at 120 U.S. Highway 20 was one of the early motels in the area that catered to tourists traveling in an automobile to Yellowstone National Park. It was 1924 and automobiles were the new mode of transportation.
ASHTON, ID
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID

