CHP officer in critical condition after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested for DUI
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle while they were investigating a deadly crash in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. An officer with the CHP’s South Sacramento office told FOX40 News that the injured officer was at the scene of […]
CHP officer in critical condition after crash in South Sacramento; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car while investigating a deadly crash in Sacramento Sunday morning, CHP officials told ABC10. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the officer was investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road when...
Five-vehicle crash in Arden-Arcade leaves two people dead, others injured
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and several others were taken to the hospital after five vehicles were involved in a crash in Arden-Arcade on Sunday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Just before 10:00 a.m., Metro Fire tweeted that it was at the scene of a “vehicle accident with multiple patients.” An […]
Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
‘He was hunting’: Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and city officials announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the Stockton community, for their help in making the […]
Stockton Police make “major announcement” in serial killings investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that they will be holding a press conference at their police station in regard to their investigation of a series of killings in the city. The live stream of the news conference will be included in this article. The press conference will be at […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a firearm, attempted kidnapping, battery by gassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. May 25. Oscar Hernandez-Martinez, 43, was arrested at 12 a.m. on suspicion of battery, trespassing and obstructing an officer in the 10700 block...
Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
Lincoln Police Logs
Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, Edwin Medina Padilla, 26, of Sacramento and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another was taken to a nearby hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Friday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 80 in the Natomas...
Stockton shooting victim dies days later from injuries
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide. According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m. Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was […]
Woman, child shot in apparent domestic violence incident in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were found shot in a car in Pittsburg, including a minor, the Pittsburg Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Police first got the call about a shooting at Dabi and Civic avenues at 9:06 p.m. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims in a car. One victim was […]
Charges filed against alleged shooter at motorcycle club meet up in Fresno that left 1 dead
The man suspected as responsible for a shooting at a motorcycle club meet up that turned deadly in west central Fresno on October 1 has been charged.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident
A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
