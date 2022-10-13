ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

FOX40

Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

‘He was hunting’: Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and city officials announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the Stockton community, for their help in making the […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Police Logs

Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, Edwin Medina Padilla, 26, of Sacramento and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another was taken to a nearby hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Friday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 80 in the Natomas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting victim dies days later from injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide. According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m.  Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident

A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
MARYSVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Common Questions After a Rancho Cordova Motorcycle Accident

Helpful Answers to Motorcyclist Questions After a Collision. Being involved in a motorcycle accident in and around Rancho Cordova can leave you with serious injuries and high medical bills as well as other losses. If your accident was caused by a negligent motorist or other entity, you have the right to pursue compensation to pay for those losses. Explore below to find the answers to some of the common questions asked after a motorcycle injury accident.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

