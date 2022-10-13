ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Top 5 Montana Reasons To Call In Sick To Work This Fall

Autumn in Montana gives us so many reasons not to want to show up for work. Here are some top motives for calling your boss and faking a cold to get the day off. We've all done it. You wake up in the morning and just have that "I'm not going to work today" attitude. Maybe you just want a day off to lay on the couch and binge a Netflix series (go ahead, you've earned it) or maybe it's because there is definitely something better to do than making your corporate overlord more money.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
CORVALLIS, MT
Alt 95.7

Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Is Your Boyfriend a Werewolf or Just A Montanan?

Montanans are a different breed. If you compare a guy from Malibu to a guy from say, Butte, I think you may find some differences. For instance, I doubt many people from Malibu have ever had a face-to-face encounter with a moose. Most Malibu people would either pee themselves or try to give it a hug because that's what tourists do. Montanans however, are one with nature. Let's say I blindfolded a Montanan and dropped them off in the middle of nowhere, with no supplies or nourishment. Within 2 days there would be a log cabin, a bearskin rug and a barrel of hops fermenting to make a delicious IPA.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Profanity#Poems#The Marine Corps
96.3 The Blaze

Hilarious Montana-style Horror Film is a ‘Fish-cation from Hell’

With Halloween upon us, it is time for us all to gather around the campfire for some spooky stories. We can tell tales of ghosts, vampires, goblins, and monsters. But, what would be the perfect horror scenario if a movie was to be filmed here in Montana? No not zombies, or even zombie deer. No not crazed murderers at a camp in the woods, or even a chainsaw-wielding bad guy. The perfect horror movie scenario fro Montana would be...You guessed it... FLY FISHING!
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana

People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
NBCMontana

A break down of C 48, on the ballot this November

MISSOULA, MT — There is a new amendment on the ballot this November called C-48. C-48 would add language to the Montana Constitution that requires a search warrant to access electronic data or electronic communications. The amendment also states that electronic data and electronic communications would be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy