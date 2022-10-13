ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals

You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso

Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain continues with temperatures dropping

EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans shave their heads to bring awareness to childhood cancer

EL PASO, Texas– Several participants gather for the 6th annual St. Baldrick’s head shaving event held by El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event is in partnership with Southwest University and aims to bring awareness to childhood cancer and raise money for cancer research. “The main goal...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso

Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

YOU Decide Who’s the FUNNIEST Person In El Paso 2022

Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

