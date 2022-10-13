Read full article on original website
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Nonprofit survey launches today
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. The St. Petersburg Foundation, Pinellas Community Foundation and the University of South...
stpetecatalyst.com
South St. Pete program receives tax financing approval
Several neighborhoods in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) will now receive tax increment financing (TIF) to enhance infrastructure and amenities and improve quality of life. St. Petersburg City Councilmembers unanimously approved utilizing TIF funding for the new Neighborhood Planning Program and including the initiative in the South...
stpetecatalyst.com
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
fox13news.com
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Developer Rezones S-19 To Add 1000 Sam’s Club Customers/Exclude Competition; Promises County Legal Protection If Appealed
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, Pasco County Commissioners Starkey, Oakley and Fitzpatrick voted to approve the construction of a parking garage and 2 buildings with 320 apartments (600+ vehicles, 800+ residents) on top of 25,000 square feet of deed-restricted retail space
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa cancer research company closes $22.2M round
Morphogenesis, a Tampa clinical-stage company developing novel therapies to treat cancer, has closed a $22.2 million round. “This gives us the most runway we’ve ever had,” said CEO James Bianco. Bianco, a longtime serial entrepreneur in the health care space who has led multiple companies to raise millions,...
fox13news.com
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
Bay News 9
"Put down the guns," asks Hero community activist
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman whose own family was touched by gun violence is determined to bring that violence to an end. Lashawn Tims began Stoptheviolence813 in 2014 after a young Tampa man was shot and killed and his mother reached out to Tims and asked if the community could come together and ask to put the guns down.
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center
October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cross Bay Ferry booking opens
October 17, 2022 - Online tickets for the Cross Bay Ferry will be available for purchase on Oct. 19. The Cross Bay Ferry connects from the Vinoy Basin to the Tampa Convention Center. Adult tickets cost $24 round trip. Seniors, college student, military members cost $16 round trip. The Cross Bay Ferry, operated by HMS Ferries, has funding support from Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, City of Tampa, City of St. Petersburg and the state. The ferry does not operate on Monday and Tuesday.
State attorney seeks death penalty for 2 Tampa cold case suspects
The 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney is seeking the death penalty for two suspects in two cold case murders in Tampa.
Hillsborough sheriff’s office employee arrested for DUI, wrong-way driving, officials say
A civilian employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has been suspended without pay after being arrested on a DUI charge, according to officials.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Largo police arrest intoxicated father after failing to pick children up from school: affidavits
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for neglecting his children without great bodily harm after he failed to pick them up from school, police say.
