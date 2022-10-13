Read full article on original website
kitco.com
B2Gold reaffirms its 2022 guidance despite decline in Q3 production
The company said that the Fekola gold mine in Mali produced 129,933 ounces in Q3 2022, lower than...
kitco.com
Sandvik quarter aided by order for battery-electric mining equipment
Sandvik stayed ahead of inflation in Q3, announcing a 30% profit jump in Q3 compared to the quarter before it. The mining equipment manufacturer released its interim financial quarterlies today. Free operating cash flow jumped. The company swung from negative -49 million Swedish kronor in Q2 to 3.634 billion (US$330...
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining begins construction of the Lafigue gold project
The company said that the DFS confirms Lafigue's potential to become a cornerstone asset for Endeavour, adding it...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Fortuna Silver reported strong third-quarter production
The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, but still off 1.84%. Traders flipped to net bullish on platinum’s long position this week. Fortuna Silver reported third-quarter production of 1.84 million ounces of silver and 66,000 ounces of gold, above consensus of 1.63 million ounces and 63,000 ounces, respectively. The beat in silver production was primarily driven by higher throughput and grades at San Jose. Silver production from Caylloma of 292,000 ounces also came in above consensus of 262,000 ounces, driven by higher grades and throughput.
kitco.com
Santacruz produces 4.9 Moz silver equivalent ounces in Q3, up 456% y-o-y
In its press-release, the company noted that during the third quarter it saw strong performance from the Zimapan...
Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands
Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
kitco.com
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin could fall to $6K as Crypto Winter intensifies, but expect recovery next year - Florian Grummes
(Kitco News) - As the Crypto Winter intensifies, Bitcoin could break below its $18,000 support level, which will send the Bitcoin price tumbling to as low as $6,000, said Florian Grummes, Managing Director at Midas Touch Consulting. "At some point I expect that this $18K support level will break, and...
kitco.com
Decade of stagflationary debt crisis like 'never seen before,' investors need assets like gold: Nouriel Roubini
(Kitco News) The world could be facing a decade of stagflationary debt crisis like never before, warned Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associate and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. "The decade ahead may well be a Stagflationary Debt Crisis the likes of which we've never seen...
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
kitco.com
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $91.67 a barrel by...
kitco.com
UK axes economic 'growth plan' to restore market confidence
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday announced almost a complete U-turn on Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to boost economic growth through unfunded tax cuts, which had sent international investors bolting for the exit. Here are some of the policy reversals announced by...
kitco.com
Coal and iron ore production is up at Vale, nickel is down
Vale said today coal and iron ore production were up in the third quarter due to operational improvements and better weather. Vale’s iron ore fines production totaled 89.4 Mt in 3Q21, 18.1% higher than in 2Q21. The higher production was dampened by lower metal prices. The iron ore price premium was US$6.6 tonne, US$ 1.8 tonne lower than in 2Q21.
kitco.com
India's 2022-23 sugar output seen up 2%, exports at 9 mln tonnes
NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India is expected to produce around 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that began on Oct. 1, a leading industry body said on Monday, up 2% from the previous season. India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter...
kitco.com
Founder Harold Hamm clinches deal to take shale producer Continental private
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) said on Monday it had agreed to a higher offer from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm to take the U.S. shale producer private at a valuation of about $27 billion. Hamm, a legendary oilman who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse's Meissner to leave bank after overhaul, source says
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S)'s investment bank chief Christian Meissner will be leaving the bank once an overhaul has been announced, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. A Credit suisse spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, ahead of the reorganisation that is scheduled for Oct. 27. Meissner in August had been tasked with overseeing the strategic review of the business.
kitco.com
Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units - source
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is planning a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its storied investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plans, which are expected to be announced...
kitco.com
Quebec has potential to be a world leader in graphite
(Kitco News) - Although lithium gets a lot of attention, one mining executive said that the green energy transition won’t happen without graphite and Quebec has the potential to be a world leader for this critical metal. On the sidelines of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal Quebec, Marc...
kitco.com
Gold resumes its slide amidst stocks' wild ride
In settling out the week yesterday (Friday) at 1650, Gold recorded its lowest weekly close of the past four. And within the guise of the ongoing weekly parabolic Short trend (as we below see), let's recall what herein was penned four weeks ago upon it all starting back then:. ■...
kitco.com
Germany pushes to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants -letter
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to lay the legal framework to keep the country's three nuclear power plants operational until as late as April 15, 2023, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday. Germany had planned to...
