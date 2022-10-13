The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, but still off 1.84%. Traders flipped to net bullish on platinum’s long position this week. Fortuna Silver reported third-quarter production of 1.84 million ounces of silver and 66,000 ounces of gold, above consensus of 1.63 million ounces and 63,000 ounces, respectively. The beat in silver production was primarily driven by higher throughput and grades at San Jose. Silver production from Caylloma of 292,000 ounces also came in above consensus of 262,000 ounces, driven by higher grades and throughput.

