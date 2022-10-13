(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO