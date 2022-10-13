Read full article on original website
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
kanecountyconnects.com
St. Charles Residents Recognized for Community Involvement
TriCity Family Services will present the 38th Annual William D. Barth Award on Wednesday, October 19 to Bob and Sue McDowell. The award will be presented at the agency’s Barth Award Dinner between 5-8pm, at Riverside Receptions and Conference Center in Geneva. The Barth Award honors the memory of...
CBS News
Walter E. Smithe Jr., founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, dies at 86
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walter Edward Smithe Jr., the founder of Chicago's Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, has died at the age of 86. The Smithe family announced that their patriarch died this past Sunday with his wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side. Smithe was born...
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Move over Resurrection Mary. Ghosts from Chicago’s forgotten past are dying to bump known regulars off the list of haunted streets, cemeteries, bars, and historical buildings. Maybe it’s time for a change.
wjol.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
Joliet, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Friday Football Fever (10-14-22)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school football in Week 8 including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Prairie Central, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Mahomet-Seymour, Charleston, Arcola, Danville, Maroa-Forsyth and Rochester. FOOTBALL Apollo Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14 Charleston 30, Mt. Zion 27 Lincoln 52, Taylorville 19 Big Twelve Bloomington 31, Central 7 Danville […]
starvedrock.media
Minor injuries in accident near Troy Grove Saturday night
State Police say that accident Saturday near Troy Grove involved three cars – not two as earlier reported. The collision occurred on northbound I-39 – after 7 – just north of the Troy Grove exit. Police say one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?
(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
northernstar.info
NIU student dies in Patterson Hall
DeKALB – An NIU student died at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Hall, located in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to an official university statement sent to the Northern Star. The student’s name has not been confirmed by the Northern Star at this time. The cause of...
Remains Found in Will County in 1974 Identified as Missing Harvey Man
Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek's cause of death remains undetermined, the...
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
starvedrock.media
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
southernillinoisnow.com
Saturday is move over day in Illinois
Move-over day is Saturday across the country and in Illinois. Illinois State Police are pleading with the public to obey the law. Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando says the law has been in effect for more than two decades now, but some drivers still aren’t getting the message. He...
wcsjnews.com
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles: police
Multiple cars struck emergency vehicles responding to a hit-and-run crash, ISP said.
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
