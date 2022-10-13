ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call

A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

26-year-old shot, killed at Jeffersontown apartment complex

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when neighbors living in the apartments along Tree Lane in Jeffersontown heard what many described as a "boom." "And for a split second, I thought, 'Is that a gunshot?' And then, I try not to think the worst, and I just fell back asleep," Kimberly Amari said.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY

