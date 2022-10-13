Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
Wave 3
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway identified by coroner
The man who was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Allen Green, 35, of Louisville, died from blunt force trauma sustained when he was hit by a car in the 3300 block of Preston around 1 a.m.
Wave 3
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
Wave 3
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
WHAS 11
Crystal Rogers' mother 'praying for answers' as FBI investigates Bardstown farm
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. Agents were first spotted on Paschal Ballard Lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The agency confirmed to WHAS11 they are executing a search warrant on the property.
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
WLKY.com
26-year-old shot, killed at Jeffersontown apartment complex
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when neighbors living in the apartments along Tree Lane in Jeffersontown heard what many described as a "boom." "And for a split second, I thought, 'Is that a gunshot?' And then, I try not to think the worst, and I just fell back asleep," Kimberly Amari said.
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
WLKY.com
Breckinridge County Sheriff's deputy recovering, man hospitalized after weekend crash
A Breckinridge County Sheriff's deputy is on the mend and another man is hospitalized after a crash this weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of US-60 and KY-86. Deputy Tyler Hardin was responding to a call with his lights and siren on when according...
wdrb.com
FBI agents searching Bardstown farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents descended on a Bardstown farm Monday morning to search the site where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive before she disappeared seven years ago. Agents began searching before sunrise at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane. The farm is owned by the family of...
