Political Statement by DeMarcus Holmes, candidate for Jasper Co Pct 2 Commissioner
*KJAS News allows a political candidate for local office the opportunity to make a political statement. The following is that of DeMarcus Holmes, candidate seeking election as Jasper County Precinct 2 Commissioner:. HELLO PRECINCT 2:. My Name is DeMarcus J. Holmes. I'm the son of Jaqualine Hunter and John (DeDe)Holmes...
They're back....The Rainbow Family returns to East Texas
They were back on Saturday as the Rainbow Family returned to the Angelina National Forest near Zavalla on nearby Lake Sam Rayburn. However, the numbers were down as compared to the National Gathering in the same general area in July 1988. It is estimated that almost 3,000 attended back then, but only around 50 people attended on Saturday.
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
Sabine Co Deputy injured in crash while responding to a call
A Sabine County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was injured in a crash while responding to a call shortly before 8:00 Thursday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, Deputy Alex Eichler had emergency lights activated as he drove his patrol car northbound on Highway 184 near Starr Funeral Home. Hendry said 67-year-old Gerald Wood, of Nacogdoches, was backing out onto the roadway in a 2021 Ford SUV, and into the path of the patrol car.
Newton football player injured in Friday night game
Reports came in over the weekend that a Newton High School student-athlete suffered a significant injury during Friday night’s Homecoming Game. Clinton Foster, a 5’11” sophomore running back and defensive end reportedly went down after a hit to his side during the first half of the game. Foster was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and then transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where it was discovered that he had suffered a ruptured spleen and was bleeding internally.
Dawgs Become Playoff Eligible While Sitting At Home
On Friday night the Jasper Bulldogs got their open or bye week during this year’s high school football season. However, that does not mean that it was an uneventful night for Jasper. With three other games played last night in District 9 4A Division 2 the outcomes and the overall record of the other six teams in the district have assured that Jasper will be in this year’s football playoffs.
Evadale Filets The Sharks
The Evadale Rebels made the drive to Sabine Pass and dominated the first half of the game in route to a 47 to 12 victory and evening their district record at 1 and 1. The Rebels are trying to continue a streak of playoff appearances that now stands at 18 years.
Newton Almost Perfect In Lopsided Win
The Newton Eagles continue to impress especially against teams that they should defeat, but the Eagles scored on every offensive possession in their game against Trinity on Friday as they cruised to victory 72 to 6. Newton kicked off to begin the game, but Jonathan Kenebrew recovered a fumble on...
Kirbyville Overpowers Tarkington
The Kirbyville Wildcats have not had the best season on the football field this year in fact the Wildcats had lost six games in a row since an opening game win. Kirbyville was 0 and 3 in district action and a loss to Tarkington would have eliminated the Wildcats from playoff consideration. It will still be a tough road to get into the playoffs, but mathematically the Wildcats can still get but they had to have a win over the Longhorns, and they got it 52 to 28.
