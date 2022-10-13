The Kirbyville Wildcats have not had the best season on the football field this year in fact the Wildcats had lost six games in a row since an opening game win. Kirbyville was 0 and 3 in district action and a loss to Tarkington would have eliminated the Wildcats from playoff consideration. It will still be a tough road to get into the playoffs, but mathematically the Wildcats can still get but they had to have a win over the Longhorns, and they got it 52 to 28.

KIRBYVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO