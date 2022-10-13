Read full article on original website
Republican Blake Masters runs for Senate
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blake Masters, Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate, shook hands with his constituents at his meet-and-greet, one of the many events where his supporters were able to ask him questions. “It’s God, family, and country,” Masters told his constituents when asked about the values he’s campaigning...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'
The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
knau.org
Arizona governor's race neck and neck
The race for Arizona governor is neck and neck. That’s according to a new poll from OH Predictive Insights that shows Republican Kari Lake with a 3-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The competitive race is a statistical tie and within the margin of error for...
azbex.com
Special Coverage: The Prop 400E Veto and New Path to the Ballot
Gov. Doug Ducey’s July 6 veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – caught nearly everyone but the Governor, himself, by surprise. As we noted...
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
Rep. Mark Finchem vies for Secretary of State's office in 2022 midterm elections
Finchem, the Republican nominee who currently represents Dist. 11 in the state legislature, talks about his vision working in the state's top elections office
azbex.com
Special Coverage: Looking at Prop 400’s History, Impacts and Future
There are any number of reasons magazines rarely take on Special Coverage projects. The amount of time it takes to write everything is massive, and the time spent in research is often several times the writing time. They take up a lot of space. While that’s not nearly as great...
'That is the director of DES’ fault': Arizona residents continue to receive letters demanding payback of pandemic unemployment
ARIZONA, USA — Among the stack of paperwork he's received from Arizona's Department of Economic Security, is another letter asking Eric Elliott for money, saying he never should have qualified for unemployment benefits in the first place. "$9,200 they're trying to get out of me," Elliott said. That is...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey considers school choice expansion his proudest accomplishment
PHOENIX – As his time in office winds down, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he considers the state’s school voucher expansion his proudest accomplishment. “I’m very proud of the flat tax, but the expansion of school choice in Arizona — the fact that we’re the gold standard for educational freedom, this universal ESA [Empowerment Scholarship Account] … is available to every parent in the state of Arizona,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
Arizona schools chief candidates Hoffman, Horne differ on top education priority
PHOENIX — The two candidates for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction have differing opinions on what the state is facing as its top education priority. Kathy Hoffman, the incumbent Democrat, believes it’s hiring and retaining well-qualified teachers. “Our number one priority is ensuring that every classroom has highly...
prescottenews.com
‘You never forget’: Honoring Arizona’s veterans one flight at a time – Cronkite News
Photo: Arizona veterans gather for a group photo Wednesday at the World War II Memorial as part of their Honor Flight trip to Washington this week. (Photo by Emilee Miranda/Cronkite News) Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names...
prescottenews.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square
[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG candidate Kris Mayes calls out state, federal governments over fentanyl crisis
PHOENIX – Kris Mayes, Arizona’s Democratic nominee for attorney general, said Friday the state and federal governments should both be doing more to combat the fentanyl crisis. “It’s killing our kids. It’s tearing our families apart. We need an attorney general who will advocate for, first of all,...
AZFamily
Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.
