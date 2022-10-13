ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Republican Blake Masters runs for Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blake Masters, Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate, shook hands with his constituents at his meet-and-greet, one of the many events where his supporters were able to ask him questions. “It’s God, family, and country,” Masters told his constituents when asked about the values he’s campaigning...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says

(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
ARIZONA STATE
recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'

The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona governor's race neck and neck

The race for Arizona governor is neck and neck. That’s according to a new poll from OH Predictive Insights that shows Republican Kari Lake with a 3-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The competitive race is a statistical tie and within the margin of error for...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event

It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey considers school choice expansion his proudest accomplishment

PHOENIX – As his time in office winds down, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he considers the state’s school voucher expansion his proudest accomplishment. “I’m very proud of the flat tax, but the expansion of school choice in Arizona — the fact that we’re the gold standard for educational freedom, this universal ESA [Empowerment Scholarship Account] … is available to every parent in the state of Arizona,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square

[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
LOUISIANA STATE

