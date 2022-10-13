Read full article on original website
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
Clothing Drive at Saratoga Springs non-profit
The Franklin Community Center is in need of children and youth clothing, sizes 2T through 14/16. If you would like to donate clean, gently used items, the community center will be accepting donations through October 28.
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga Springs to open permanent homeless shelter
People experiencing homelessness will have a new resource in Saratoga Springs next year. “The plan has been a dream of ours to be here,” Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn said. A permanent shelter will soon open in the Spa City, and it's billed "low barrier,” meaning there...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Schenectady ARC celebrates annual event
The fifth annual Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks event was held by Schenectady ARC Saturday. The event was held at the Rotterdam shopping mall. It provided a great opportunity for the community to get together, have fun and learn more about people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. "I understand it...
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Artists named for next wave of Glens Falls artwork
Public art is still the name of the game in Glens Falls. A project that got the ball rolling - and the brush painting - last year is getting a colorful addendum this month.
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Women for Women In Need invites new members to Beach Club mixer
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a New Member Mixer on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake George Beach Club on Lower Montcalm Street. The mixer is an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the organization to meet...
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
Jive to live jazz in the Capital Region
Ya like jazz? Experience the beat of the drums, the sweet tune from the Saxophone and the magic from the pianists' fingertips during live jazz in the capital region.
RPI ranks in top 10 colleges in New York for 2023, per WalletHub
The first "early decision" college application deadline is quickly approaching on November 1.
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
wbfo.org
Zeldin visits pizza shop in an Albany neighborhood where crime is up and calls for change
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, visited his favorite pizza shop near the State Capitol on Friday for a slice — and to talk about concerns about rising crime. Frank Scavio and his family run the shop — Paesan’s Pizza, a popular spot just blocks...
“Mammothon” week at Bellevue Woman’s Center
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ellis Medicine and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are launching their first ever “Mammothon” week from October 17 – 21. The initiative promotes proactive health care and gets as many women to schedule a mammogram as soon as possible. Ellis Medicine is an affiliate member […]
Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
WNYT
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
theupstater.com
Sunmark Credit union to host free Community Shred Day
LATHAM — Sunmark Credit Union, a full-service, community-chartered credit union serving New York through financial services and education, will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members will have the opportunity to bring their unwanted documents to the Latham...
