Saratoga Springs, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga Springs to open permanent homeless shelter

People experiencing homelessness will have a new resource in Saratoga Springs next year. “The plan has been a dream of ours to be here,” Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn said. A permanent shelter will soon open in the Spa City, and it's billed "low barrier,” meaning there...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Schenectady ARC celebrates annual event

The fifth annual Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks event was held by Schenectady ARC Saturday. The event was held at the Rotterdam shopping mall. It provided a great opportunity for the community to get together, have fun and learn more about people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. "I understand it...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

“Mammothon” week at Bellevue Woman’s Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ellis Medicine and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are launching their first ever “Mammothon” week from October 17 – 21. The initiative promotes proactive health care and gets as many women to schedule a mammogram as soon as possible. Ellis Medicine is an affiliate member […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New salon opens on Saratoga Lake

Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

Sunmark Credit union to host free Community Shred Day

LATHAM — Sunmark Credit Union, a full-service, community-chartered credit union serving New York through financial services and education, will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members will have the opportunity to bring their unwanted documents to the Latham...
LATHAM, NY

