Saratoga County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Police: Juvenile carried loaded firearm at Crossgates

The Guilderland Police Department have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after they were discovered to be carrying a loaded firearm inside Crossgates Mall on Saturday. It was determined that they had a defaced and loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. They were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a...
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

