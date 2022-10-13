Read full article on original website
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Cobleskill Walgreens to close in November
The Walgreens on 735 East Main Street in Cobleskill is shutting its doors for good. The store will be closing next month on November 15.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa
A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
Artists named for next wave of Glens Falls artwork
Public art is still the name of the game in Glens Falls. A project that got the ball rolling - and the brush painting - last year is getting a colorful addendum this month.
Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Police: Juvenile carried loaded firearm at Crossgates
The Guilderland Police Department have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after they were discovered to be carrying a loaded firearm inside Crossgates Mall on Saturday. It was determined that they had a defaced and loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. They were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a...
SP arrest Troy man on drug charges after investigation
Clifton Park police arrested Michael C. Mcdermott, 30 of Troy on October 16. Troopers were called to the Walmart located in Halfmoon on October 16 around 10:10 p.m. for the complaint of a subject shoplifting.
Police: Teen arrested with weapon near Crossgates
Guilderland police arrested a 17-year-old after police said they had a weapon while outside Crossgates Mall.
Hadley man allegedly gets 2 DWIs in same day
A Hadley man was arrested twice on the same day October 13, for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
Zeldin visits pizza shop in an Albany neighborhood where crime is up and calls for change
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, visited his favorite pizza shop near the State Capitol on Friday for a slice — and to talk about concerns about rising crime. Frank Scavio and his family run the shop — Paesan’s Pizza, a popular spot just blocks...
