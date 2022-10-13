Read full article on original website
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga Springs to open permanent homeless shelter
People experiencing homelessness will have a new resource in Saratoga Springs next year. “The plan has been a dream of ours to be here,” Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn said. A permanent shelter will soon open in the Spa City, and it's billed "low barrier,” meaning there...
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
newyorkalmanack.com
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
wbfo.org
Zeldin visits pizza shop in an Albany neighborhood where crime is up and calls for change
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, visited his favorite pizza shop near the State Capitol on Friday for a slice — and to talk about concerns about rising crime. Frank Scavio and his family run the shop — Paesan’s Pizza, a popular spot just blocks...
Saratoga County Community Finally Gets a Bigger & Better Stewart’s Shop
Finally, the brand new Stewart's Shop has opened in Malta on Route 9. The official grand opening will be this Friday, October 21st and they will offer different specials throughout the day. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 am. Stewart's will also be donating $1500 to Wellspring to support their mission to end relationship and sexual abuse.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
suncommunitynews.com
COVID-19 fells three Warren Co. residents in one week
QUEENSBURY | Within seven consecutive days ending last week, three county residents who had lived at home and were subsequently hospitalized, died of COVID-19. The individuals in the two most recent cases — announced Oct. 14 and Oct. 12 —had been vaccinated, and the inoculation status of the third was unknown, according to county publicist Don Lehman.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains
Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
WNYT
One person killed in Amsterdam crash
One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
Saratoga County Man Missing Since Sunday – Police Ask for Your Help!
Police Search for Saratoga County Man who Went Missing on Sunday. Frank Brimhall, a 57-year-old, missing vulnerable adult who has hallucinations and is confused, and may be in need of medical attention. The electronic signs went up - visible to commuters throughout Upstate New York this morning and State Police...
WNYT
Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
