Saratoga County, NY

Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
Saratoga Springs to open permanent homeless shelter

People experiencing homelessness will have a new resource in Saratoga Springs next year. “The plan has been a dream of ours to be here,” Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn said. A permanent shelter will soon open in the Spa City, and it's billed "low barrier,” meaning there...
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
COVID-19 fells three Warren Co. residents in one week

QUEENSBURY | Within seven consecutive days ending last week, three county residents who had lived at home and were subsequently hospitalized, died of COVID-19. The individuals in the two most recent cases — announced Oct. 14 and Oct. 12 —had been vaccinated, and the inoculation status of the third was unknown, according to county publicist Don Lehman.
One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
