Cam’ron Shoots His Shot at Nia Long, Actress Hasn’t Responded
Cam'ron recently tried to holler at Nia Long in her DMs, but the actress hasn't responded. On Sunday (Oct. 16), Cam'ron jumped on his Instagram account to revealed that he tried to shoot his shot at Nia Long. As you may know, the beloved actress is caught up in an alleged cheating scandal involving her fianceé Ime Udoka who reportedly cheated on her with a staff member of the Boston Celtics organization. So Cam felt he should reach out and say, "Hey Ma."
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
DaBaby Catches His Daughter Playing Video Game That Features His Head as a Car
We know DaBaby doesn't play any games, but who knew that he was actually in a video game? Recently, the North Carolina rapper discovered his daughter playing a video game that features his head as a car. On Saturday (Oct. 15), DaBaby hopped on his Instagram page and shared a...
T.I. Checks YouTuber Charleston White, White Says He’ll ‘Trayvon Martin’ Tip’s Son King
T.I. and Charleston White are embroiled in beef after the infamous YouTuber recently called out Tip's son, King Harris. Charleston White sparked the issue on Oct. 8, when he went on one of his candid YouTube rants, calling out Boosie BadAzz son, Tootie Raw, and Tip's son King. "Boosie, your...
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Kanye West’s Drink Champs Comments, Says Ye Threatened to Walk Out
N.O.R.E. is apologizing for not holding Kanye West more accountable during his latest interview on Drink Champs. This morning (Oct. 17), N.O.R.E. called into Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show and spoke with cohosts Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez. He touched on numerous aspects regarding Ye's newest Drink Champs episode, including apologizing for not checking West until near the end of the interview. He also revealed that Ye had threatened to walk out of the recording, and that he didn't even realize what West had said until he rewatched the episode.
Tyler, The Creator Doesn’t Believe Rush Hour 3 Is a Real Movie, Says It’s Mandela Effect
Tyler, The Creator is convinced Rush Hour 3 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker isn’t a real film and is blaming the movie showing up on Netflix on the Mandela Effect. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Tyler shared a post on his Instagram Story to reveal he stumbled upon the 2007 film Rush Hour 3 by accident and was genuinely stumped by its existence.
Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
Kanye West Believes George Floyd Died Because of Fentanyl, Says Cop’s Knee Wasn’t ‘on His Neck Like That’
Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that." During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."
Kanye West Blasts Diddy, Says Meek Mill Is a Fed on Drink Champs
On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Kanye West called out Diddy and said he believes Meek Mill is a fed. Kanye West delivered another explosive interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV. During his conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye said that he doesn't have any celebrity friends because no one helped him when he went on social media asking for assistance after he allegedly claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kidnapped his daughter North earlier this year. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Diddy and Meek Mill, whom he both called "fake hard niggas."
Drake and The Weeknd Still Refuse to Submit Music for 2023 Grammy Award Consideration – Report
For yet another year, both Drake and The Weeknd remain adamant in their refusal to submit music for Grammy award consideration. According to a Pitchfork report published on Friday (Oct. 14), Drake and The Weeknd's most recent solo musical offerings were noticeably absent from the voting ballots as the Recording Academy opened up its first round of the nomination process for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (Oct. 13).
N.O.R.E. Faces Backlash for Kanye West Drink Champs Interview
People are not happy with N.O.R.E following Kanye West's latest Drink Champs interview. Last night (Oct. 15), a new episode of Kanye on Drink Champs aired via Revolt. While a full stream has yet to be made available for playback, numerous clips have been circling on social media. N.O.R.E is currently trending on Twitter due to backlash from people believing he didn't check Ye for his recent controversies.
YK Osiris Gets Into Confrontation Outside Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
YK Osiris got into a confrontation outside Cardi B's 30th birthday party that might have escalated to a fight had his security not stepped in. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), TMZ shared footage of the "Worth It" crooner leaving Cardi B's birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The video clip shows the former XXL Freshman sitting in his Lamborghini SUV while a man standing near the vehicle taunts the entertainer.
From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, 1990’s Hip-Hop Infiltrates TV’s Most Revered New Series
The golden age of hip-hop is infiltrating some of TV’s most revered series of the modern era. From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, classic rap tracks of the 1990s are soundtracking scene-stealing moments. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now....
Man Finds His Missing Nose Ring in Lung 5 Years Later
A self-proclaimed piercing addict was ecstatic to find a nose ring he had lost five years ago while sleeping. However, he was not nearly as excited to learn that it somehow managed to get lodged inside his lung. According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Joey Lykins woke up one...
Kendrick Lamar Says He Contemplated Not Putting Out Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album
Kendrick Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was five years in the making. However, upon its completion, K-Dot says he was still unsure if he was going to put it out to the masses. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), W magazine released their latest cover story interview with...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
