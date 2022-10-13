Read full article on original website
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Michael Buble tour: How to get tickets to singer’s first UK shows in four years
Singer Michael Bublé has announced his first UK tour in over four years.The multi-platinum selling singer will make his return next spring, visiting UK venues throughout March, April and May 2023 .The Higher tour will visit venues across Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.Bublé will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first studio album, which was released back in 2003 and contained covers, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.“I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to...
Trax Records faces lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties and lack of payment
More than a dozen artists are suing the pioneering Chicago house label Trax Records, the estate of co-founder Larry Sherman, and current owners Screamin’ Rachael Cain and Sandyee Barns, Rolling Stone reports. The plaintiffs, among them Trax co-founder Vince Lawrence and musicians Marshall Jefferson, Adonis and Maurice Joshua –...
